Hard Seltzer Industry Research 2018-2028: Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Developments, and Company Analysis

The hard seltzer market is forecasted to grow by USD 36.43 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from millennials, new product launches, and rising demand for low-calorie alcoholic beverages.



The hard seltzer market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Off-trade

On-trade

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing prevalence of online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the hard seltzer market growth during the next few years. Also, product innovations and increasing mergers and acquisitions activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the hard seltzer market covers the following areas:

Hard Seltzer Market sizing

Hard Seltzer Market forecast

Hard Seltzer Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hard seltzer market vendors.

Also, the hard seltzer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Anheuser Busch InBev S.A. N.V.

Constellation Brands Inc.

Diageo PLC

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Future Proof Brands LLC

Hard Seltzer Beverage Co. LLC

Heineken N.V.

Kona Gold Beverage Inc.

Kopparberg Cider of Sweden Ltd.

Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co.

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Nude Beverages

Retail Services and Systems Inc.

San Juan Seltzer Inc.

The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

The Coca Cola Co.

