Absci and Owkin Synergize Leading TechBio Platforms to Advance Generative AI Drug Discovery

VANCOUVER, Wash. and PARIS, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI), a data-first generative AI drug creation company, and Owkin , a TechBio that uses agentic AI to unlock complex targets for drug discovery, development, and diagnostics, today announced a partnership bringing together two leading AI platforms to rapidly discover and design novel therapeutics for patients.

“At Absci, we’re constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to bring better biologics to patients faster,” said Sean McClain, Founder and CEO of Absci. “By combining Absci’s AI de novo design expertise with Owkin’s world-class predictive AI target discovery technology, we have a unique opportunity to design first-in-class and potentially transformative therapeutics for patients in need.”

Through this strategic partnership, Absci and Owkin will co-develop therapeutic candidates addressing novel targets in immuno-oncology and other indications, such as immunology and inflammation. Owkin’s predictive AI models will optimize target selection and validate therapeutic hypotheses using extensive biomedical datasets and patient-derived organoids. Absci’s generative AI Drug Creation platform, including its de novo antibody design models, will rapidly design therapeutic candidates against these novel targets. Together, the companies will aim to streamline and accelerate the path from research to clinical development.

“At Owkin, our mission is to use patient data and Owkin K, our Operating System, to revolutionize drug discovery and development,” said Thomas Clozel, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Owkin. “This partnership with Absci represents a significant step forward in our journey to bring transformative therapies to patients. By bringing together Owkin’s AI agents that can identify and experimentally validate novel therapeutic targets with Absci’s pioneering capabilities in developing biologic drug candidates, we aim to accelerate the delivery of next-generation treatments.”

This collaboration builds on Absci’s growing portfolio of partnerships with industry leaders such as AstraZeneca and Merck, as well as its robust internal pipeline of drug candidates. With this new partnership, Absci has added drug creation partnerships with four new Partners in 2024, achieving the Company's outlook for the year. Similarly, Owkin has established itself as a pioneer in predictive AI, working with top-tier pharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and BMS to advance drug discovery and development as well as its differentiated pipeline of drug candidates and AI diagnostics.

About Absci

Absci is a data-first generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation ™ platform unlocks the potential to accelerate time to clinic and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to train, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, we can screen billions of cells per week, allowing us to go from AI-designed antibodies to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Absci’s headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, with our AI Research Lab in New York City and an Innovation Center in Zug, Switzerland. Visit www.absci.com and follow us on LinkedIn ( @absci ), X (Twitter) ( @Abscibio ), and YouTube .

About Owkin

Owkin is the first end-to-end AI biotech company on a mission to understand complex biology and ensure every patient gets the right treatment. We identify precision therapeutics, de-risk and accelerate clinical trials, and develop diagnostics using AI trained on world-class patient data through privacy-enhancing technologies. We merge wet lab experiments with advanced AI techniques to create a powerful feedback loop for accelerated discovery and innovation in oncology, cardiovascular disease, and immunity and inflammation.

Owkin also founded MOSAIC , the world’s largest spatial multi-omics atlas for cancer research across nine cancer indications. Owkin has raised over $300 million through investments from leading biopharma companies, including Sanofi and BMS, and venture funds like F-Prime, GV and Bpifrance, among others.

