Membrane Chromatography Industry to Generate Revenues of $1.66 Billion by 2035 - Market Analysis of Revenue & Shares by Product, Technique, End User and Region

The global membrane chromatography market size was estimated to be USD 0.332 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.66 billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 15.73% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow due to factors such as increasing focus on single-use technologies, advantages over traditional chromatography, growing need for biopharmaceuticals, technological advancements in chromatography, and regulatory support and guidelines.







Regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are actively promoting the use of advanced purification techniques to ensure the safety and efficacy of products. This encouragement has motivated manufacturers to incorporate membrane chromatography into their production processes. For example, in April 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals China (BioChina), in collaboration with a client, completed pre-approval inspections by both the EMA and the FDA. This accomplishment is particularly important for BioChina, as it reflects the company's dedication to adhering to the rigorous regulatory requirements set by both agencies.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established biopharmaceutical industries, significant R&D investments, and early adoption of advanced chromatography technologies. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacities, increasing government support for biotechnology, and the growing presence of contract research and manufacturing organizations (CROs and CMOs). For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. established a new sterile drug plant in Singapore in February 2024 to supply novel medications and vaccines to the Asia Pacific market. The bioprocess design center and customer experience center at Thermo Fisher Scientific now have additional research capabilities thanks to this strategic investment. 250 goods from various sectors such as molecular biology, mass spectrometry, chromatography, genetic analysis, and cell treatment are available at the Customer Experience Center.



By product, the capsules, cassette & cartridges segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global membrane chromatography market in 2024 owing to the increased adoption of ready-to-use, single-use solutions, their scalability, and ease of integration into biopharmaceutical production processes. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. expanded its footprint in the Asia Pacific market in June 2023 when it opened a sterile pharmaceuticals plant in Singapore. This is a calculated move that complements the company's expanding research capabilities at the Bioprocess Design Center and Customer Experience Center and is in line with its focus on developing new drugs and vaccines. Additionally, the membrane filter segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for efficient and cost-effective purification processes, as well as the growing application of membrane filters in large-scale production of biologics and biosimilars.



By technique, the ion exchange membrane chromatography segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global membrane chromatography market in 2024 owing to the high demand for ion exchange technology in protein purification, particularly for its ability to handle large volumes of biomolecules with high resolution and yield. For instance, Waters Corporation introduced the XBridge Premier GTx BEH SEC columns in August 2023, which are intended for use in gene therapy applications. Through great performance and dependability, these novel columns seek to meet the particular difficulties encountered in gene therapy research and development. Additionally, the hydrophobic interaction membrane chromatography (HIMC) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased use of HIMC in polishing steps for removing impurities, such as host cell proteins and DNA, in biopharmaceutical production. Its efficiency in separating proteins based on hydrophobicity is driving adoption.



By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global membrane chromatography market in 2024 owing to the continuous demand for biologics, the need for rapid and efficient purification technologies, and the increasing investments in biologics R&D and production. For instance, Agilent Technologies increased the capacity of its cutting-edge nucleic acid-based medicines production facility in January 2023. The business contributed USD 725 million to this growth. Additionally, the contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising trend of outsourcing biopharmaceutical production and development activities. CROs and CMOs are increasingly adopting advanced purification technologies, including membrane chromatography, to meet the growing demand for biologics while maintaining cost efficiency.



