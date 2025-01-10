Y-mAbs Appoints Experienced Commercial Leader as Head of DANYELZA Business Unit

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Doug Gentilcore as Senior Vice President, Head of DANYELZA Business Unit.

“I am pleased to welcome Doug to Y-mAbs as the new DANYELZA Business Unit head,” said Michael Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe Doug’s extensive experience leading pharmaceutical commercialization and operations on a global scale will be instrumental in our continued commercial expansion and growth to unlocking the full potential value of DANYELZA beyond pediatric oncology.”

Mr. Gentilcore brings over two decades of strategic leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Y-mAbs, he served as Chief Commercial Officer and then Chief Executive Officer of ARTMS, Inc., a global leader in the development of novel technologies and products which enable the high-quality and high-yield production of the world’s most-used diagnostic imaging isotopes. Upon the company’s acquisition by Telix Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Gentilcore returned to a full-time role at Implerem, LLC, a commercial pharmaceutical consulting firm he founded in 2019. Prior to ARTMS, Mr. Gentilcore was Vice President of Global Sales and Business Operations at Jubilant Radiopharma, where he led all commercial operations for the company, including the go-to-market strategy for Jubilant DraxImage Radiopharma. Earlier, Mr. Gentilcore held sales roles of increasing responsibility at General Electric’s Healthcare Division in Medical Diagnostics and was a regional commercial leader at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. He received a B.A. in Business Economics from Randolph-Macon College.

Sue Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, will be departing the organization. Mr. Rossi commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Y-mAbs teams, I want to thank Sue for her commitment in leading our U.S. Commercial team and on the relaunch of DANYELZA. Sue has been a valued member of our leadership team, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

About DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk)

DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk) is indicated, in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor ("GM-CSF"), for the treatment of pediatric patients 1 year of age and older and adult patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow who have demonstrated a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy. This indication was approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefits in a confirmatory trial. DANYELZA® includes a Boxed Warning for serious infusion-related reactions, such as cardiac arrest and anaphylaxis, and neurotoxicity, such as severe neuropathic pain and transverse myelitis. See full Prescribing Information for complete Boxed Warning and other important safety information.

DANYELZA is currently not approved for the treatment of osteosarcoma in any jurisdiction.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company’s technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (“SADA”) Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (“PRIT”) and bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform. The Company’s broad and advanced product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.

