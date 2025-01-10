Heart Failure POC and LOC Devices Market to Quadruple in Size, Reaching $560 Million by 2034: An Assessment of the Global Industry

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heart Failure POC and LOC Devices Market by Test Type, Technology, End User and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2023 to 2034.



The global heart failure POC and LOC devices market size was estimated to be USD 100.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 560.3 Million by 2034 with a CAGR of 19.96% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of factors such as rising heart failure rates, technological advancements, a shift toward home healthcare, government funding, and initiatives, a rising need for personalized medicine, and integration with digital health solutions.



The growing focus on personalized medicine is driving the development of tailored treatment strategies for heart failure, with Point-of-Care (POC) and Lab-on-a-Chip (LOC) devices enhancing precision in monitoring and therapy adjustments, thus improving patient outcomes. For instance, in October 2024, MDisrupt, a premier expert marketplace in health tech and life sciences, announced a milestone-based investment of $1 million from American Heart Association Ventures, the newly established venture arm responsible for coordinating the Association's venture capital investments. This collaboration is further strengthened by a services agreement between the American Heart Association and MDisrupt, highlighting their commitment to advancing healthcare solutions.

North America is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of innovative medical technologies, and a strong focus on research and development in diagnostic solutions. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare sector, increasing awareness about heart failure management, and a growing aging population. The rise in disposable incomes and improving access to healthcare facilities in emerging economies are also contributing to the demand for advanced diagnostic tools.



By test type, the proteomic testing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global heart failure POC and LOC devices market in 2023 owing to the ability of proteomic tests to provide comprehensive insights into protein expressions related to heart failure, enabling accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment plans. For instance, in May 2023, an algorithm known as CoDe-ACS was developed by researchers supported by the NIHR and the British Cardiac Foundation. This algorithm analyzes patient data, including age, sex, cardiac measures, and other outcomes, to estimate a person's risk of having a heart attack. Additionally, the metabolomics testing segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing recognition of the role of metabolic profiling in understanding heart failure mechanisms. Metabolomics offers valuable information about metabolic changes that occur in heart failure patients, facilitating early diagnosis and better management strategies.



By technology, the microfluidics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global heart failure POC and LOC devices market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advantages of microfluidics in enabling rapid, high-throughput analysis with minimal sample volumes. This technology allows for the integration of multiple assays on a single platform, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of diagnostic processes. For instance, in June 2024, UltraSight - a leader in digital health - will partner with Mayo Clinic to launch a new project aimed at improving cardiac care through the use of artificial intelligence in point-of-care ultrasonography. Mayo Clinic and UltraSight will work together to create algorithms for the analysis and interpretation of cardiac ultrasound images. Through the use of point-of-care ultrasound (PoCUS) devices, this partnership seeks to develop a new end-to-end solution and decision support to assist healthcare clinicians in making better informed diagnosis and treatment decisions.



By end-user, the clinic's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global heart failure POC and LOC devices market in 2023 owing to the growing trend of outpatient care and the need for convenient testing solutions that can be easily accessed by patients. Clinics offer a more accessible environment for patients requiring regular monitoring of their heart failure status, which drives the demand for POC and LOC devices. For instance, SandboxAQ today announced a technology collaboration with Mayo Clinic in August 2024 to investigate the application of cutting-edge, AI-powered magnetocardiography (MCG) technology with the aim of significantly enhancing cardiac diagnosis. Despite millions of deaths annually from cardiovascular diseases, which continue to be one of the world's top causes of mortality, the partnership represents a major advancement in the fight against these illnesses. Additionally, the hospitals segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising need for comprehensive patient management and real-time monitoring capabilities in acute care settings. Hospitals are increasingly adopting advanced diagnostic technologies to enhance patient care, reduce hospital readmissions, and improve overall treatment outcomes, thereby fueling the growth of POC and LOC devices.



