Galectin Therapeutics to Present at the 2025 MASH-TAG Conference

NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced that the top-line results of the NAVIGATE trial in patients with MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension will be presented during the 2025 MASH-TAG Conference, being held January 9-11, 2025 in Park City, Utah. Additionally, Company’s executive leadership will be hosting one-on-one meetings in San Franscico January 13-16, 2025, during JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and is looking forward to engaging external stakeholders on NAVIGATE topline results and discussing next steps for the belapectin program.

Presentation details

Title: Belapectin administered at 2mg/kg/LBW for 18 months reduced the incidence of varices development in patients with MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension: Top line results from the NAVIGATE trial

Presenter: Naim Alkhouri, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Arizona Liver Health, Chandler, AZ

Format: Oral presentation

Session: Deep Dive into Incretin and Endocrine Based Therapies

Date & Time: January 10, 2025 at 11:25 AM MST

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin’s lead drug belapectin is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein, which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of MASH-related fibrosis. Liver cirrhosis is one of the most pressing medical needs and a significant drug development opportunity. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced head and neck cancers and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com.

