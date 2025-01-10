BullFrog AI to Present at Biotech Showcase and RESI JPM During JP Morgan Week

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced its participation in the TechBio track at Biotech Showcase and RESI JPM, both taking place during the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, January 13–16, 2025.

At both Biotech Showcase and RESI JPM, BullFrog AI will highlight its proprietary BullFrog Data Networks®, a data insights tool powered by the bfLEAP™ platform. BullFrog Data Networks® evaluate high-dimension, multi-modal data in specific disease indications, providing a customized, visual representation of previously unknown relationships and pathways. The networks leverage a wide range of data inputs, including publicly available datasets such as the Human Cell Atlas (HCA), The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), and Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO), as well as proprietary or custom data sources.

BullFrog Data Networks® address a key challenge faced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies: turning vast and complex datasets into actionable insights. The platform uses machine learning to holistically analyze data, revealing hidden insights that manual methods cannot uncover. These insights are presented in an intuitive visual format that enables users to explore individual nodes or clusters, examine relationships, and derive actionable conclusions.

BullFrog AI has demonstrated proof of concept for BullFrog Data Networks® in its own research and development pipeline, focusing on colorectal cancer and multiple neuropsychiatric indications. These networks have a wide range of applications, including target identification and validation, understanding mechanisms of action, optimizing clinical trials, and drug repurposing. By accelerating the generation of novel insights, BullFrog Data Networks® aim to transform approaches to drug development by reducing timelines and improving outcomes.

Powered by the bfLEAP™ platform, BullFrog Data Networks® are purpose-built to deliver answers to critical questions throughout the drug development lifecycle. From early target discovery to understanding drug safety and tolerability, the networks can help streamline development processes and optimize clinical trial design by identifying suitable patient populations for the appropriate trials. BullFrog Data Networks® represent an advancement in the Company's mission to revolutionize drug discovery and development.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP™ platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," “could,” “will,” "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

BFRG@redchip.com