Coca-Cola Consolidated CFO Scott Anthony to Retire, Company Names Matt Blickley as New CFO

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca‑Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Scott Anthony, will retire effective March 31, 2025. Mr. Anthony has served as the Company’s CFO since 2018.

The Company also announced that Matthew J. Blickley will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2025. Mr. Blickey joined Coca‑Cola Consolidated in 2014 and currently serves as Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Chief Accounting Officer. He will continue to serve as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer following this change. During his tenure with the Company, Mr. Blickley has served in a variety of financial roles of increasing responsibility, including Corporate Controller. He is a certified public accountant and began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Blickley will serve on the Company’s executive leadership team and will report to Dave Katz, President and Chief Operating Officer.

“We are grateful for Scott’s significant contributions over the past six years,” said J. Frank Harrison, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Scott’s deep experience within the Coca-Cola system and strategic leadership were instrumental in our ability to deliver the exceptional financial performance and strong stockholder returns we’ve achieved since 2019. His work in developing talent, evolving our financial systems and his partnership with our business leaders has been invaluable. I want to thank Scott for his commitment to the succession planning process, and we appreciate Scott staying engaged with the Company in a consultancy role following his retirement.”

“I am very pleased to have Matt Blickley succeed Scott as CFO, reflecting our depth of talent and careful succession planning,” said Dave Katz, President and Chief Operating Officer. “I’ve worked closely with Matt over the past decade, and I am confident he is the right leader to take on this important role and continue to deliver on our Purpose, culture and financial success.”

