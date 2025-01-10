NeuroOne® Announces Preliminary Unaudited First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Revenue Increase to a Record $6.2 Million

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Revenue Includes a One-Time Upfront Payment of $3.0 Million in Collaboration Revenue from Zimmer Biomet and $3.2M in Product Revenue

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2024.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company expects total revenue to increase to a record $6.2 million, compared to $1.0 million the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The first quarter of fiscal 2025 includes a one-time $3.0 million payment of collaboration revenue from the expanded distribution agreement with Zimmer Biomet for commercialization of the Company’s OneRF™ Ablation System, which was announced in October 2024 and is expected to be fully recognized in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. As previously announced, the agreement with Zimmer will provide NeuroOne with an additional milestone payment if certain performance criteria are achieved and is expected to generate meaningful revenue and expand product margins for the Company.

In addition to the collaboration revenue of $3.0 million, the Company expects product revenues to increase 227% to $3.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to product revenue of $1.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. For the full year of fiscal 2025, the Company is reiterating guidance specific to product revenues, which exclude collaboration revenues, to range between $8.0 and $10.0 million, with product gross margin to range between 47% and 51%.

“Our expected record revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was driven by greater than expected product revenues as our partner built out inventory and started to implement both our products and technology with customers,” says Dave Rosa, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroOne. “As previously announced, our expanded exclusive distribution agreement with Zimmer Biomet included an upfront payment of $3.0 million, which we are recognizing in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.”

Complete financial results for the quarter are expected to be announced in February 2025. The selected unaudited results in this press release are preliminary and subject to the completion of accounting and interim review procedures and are therefore subject to adjustment. This preliminary financial information is the responsibility of management and has been prepared in good faith on a consistent basis with prior periods. As a result, prospective investors should exercise caution in relying on this information and should not draw any inferences from this information regarding the Company’s financial information that is not provided. This preliminary financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.

Virtual Investor Webinar

The Company will host a virtual investor webinar today to discuss its business operations and recent updates. Dave Rosa, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroOne, will provide an overview of the business model and discuss recent milestone achievements, including its recently expanded exclusive distribution agreement with Zimmer Biomet, one of the world’s largest medical device manufacturers.

The webcast will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

U.S. Dial-In (Toll Free): 877-704-4453

International Dial-In: 201-389-0920

Webcast Link: NMTC Virtual Investor Webinar

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through January 24, 2025. To listen, please call 844-512-2921 within the United States or 412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay passcode 13750530.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com .

