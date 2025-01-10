ADARx Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan 43ʳᵈ Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADARx), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing next-generation RNA therapeutics, today announced that Zhen Li, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14 at 8:00 a.m. PT in San Francisco, California.

About ADARx Pharmaceuticals

ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company dedicated to transforming cutting-edge science into next-generation RNA medicines across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Our goal is to control the expression of specific disease drivers with highly selective RNA targeted therapies, delivering life-changing treatments for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. We are focused on advancing and expanding a deep pipeline of highly potent, durable and selective RNA-targeted therapeutic candidates, initially developing our product candidates for the treatment of complement-mediated, genetic, cardiovascular, central nervous system and metabolic (obesity) diseases. Follow ADARx on LinkedIn.