Parkinson's Disease: Epidemiology Forecast to 2033: Focus on 7MM - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan

The "Parkinson's Disease: Epidemiology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, there were 2,636,930 diagnosed prevalent cases of PD among men and women ages 18 years and older across the 7MM. The US had the highest number of cases at 974,348, while Spain had the fewest, with 131,264 cases.

Across the 7MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of PD are projected to rise to 3,147,624 cases by 2033 at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.94% over the forecast period. This increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of PD across the 7MM is primarily attributed to changes in the underlying population demographics, as the analyst epidemiologists assumed a constant prevalence rate during the forecast period.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global and historical trends for PD in the seven major markets (7MM: the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan).

The report features a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of PD segmented by sex and age (beginning at age 18 years and ending at ages 85 years and older).

The diagnosed prevalent cases are further categorized by Hoehn and Yahr (HY) clinical staging (stages I, II, III, IV, and V) and grouped into early (equivalent to HY clinical stages I-II), moderate-advanced (equivalent to HY clinical stages III-V), and advanced (equivalent to HY clinical stages IV-V). Additionally, the report covers diagnosed prevalent cases based on the inheritance type, including sporadic (idiopathic) and familial forms of PD.

It also includes segments on motor complications, such as motor fluctuations and levodopa-induced dyskinesia, as well as neuropsychiatric complications, classified into psychosis, dementia, and hallucinations.

To forecast the diagnosed prevalent cases of PD in the 7MM, The analyst epidemiologists selected nationally representative, population-based studies that provided these epidemiological data. In addition, the forecast is supported by robust, country-specific data obtained from various authentic sources, such as research articles published in peer-reviewed journals.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Parkinson's Disease: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports



2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 7MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of PD

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by HY clinical staging

2.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by inheritance type

2.4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by motor complications

2.4.7 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by neuropsychiatric complications

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for PD (2023-33)

2.5.1 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PD

2.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of PD

2.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of PD

2.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by HY clinical staging

2.5.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by type

2.5.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by inheritance type

2.5.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by motor complications

2.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by neuropsychiatric complications

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 COVID-19 impact

2.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.4 Strengths of the analysis



3 Appendix



