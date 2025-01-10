Education Enterprise ICT Research Report Featuring Google, Microsoft, Meta, Adobe, and Cloudflare

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education - Enterprise ICT" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report reveals an executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the vertical in 2024 compared to 2023 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

The report provides detailed analysis of the overall education enterprise ICT market trends and growth drivers based on the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and the analyst's Market Opportunity Forecasts. The report also discusses about the market growth inhibitors impacting education overall ICT market. It sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, and regional analysis. The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the education vertical.



The vertical intelligence provides information and insights into ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity by enterprises in education vertical:

Overall enterprise ICT revenue opportunity and ICT budget allocations for education

Insights on education enterprise ICT growth drivers and market trends, basis the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2028

Insights on market growth inhibitors impacting education's overall ICT market

Breakdown of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by solution areas, segments and regions

Segmental analysis of education enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity - hardware, software and services

Insights on ICT technology spending priorities of enterprises on key solution areas in education

Company snapshot

Key Highlights

The total ICT revenue opportunity in the education vertical is expected to rise from over $110 billion in 2023 to over $180 billion by 2028 driven by increased investment in ICT infrastructure, integration of AR and VR for immersive learning and the growing need for communication and collaboration tools.

These findings have been corroborated by the analyst's ICT survey in which more than 84% have stated their ICT budgets have increased in 2024 as compared to 2023.

In terms of ICT revenue opportunity in the education vertical by IT infrastructure, IT services held the highest share in 2023 followed by IT software and IT hardware. However, revenue opportunity in IT software is expected to grow at the fastest pace during 2023-2028.

Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America are top three regional markets for ICT in the education vertical.

Investments in AI are expected to grow at the fastest pace during 2023-2028, followed by edge computing and cloud computing. These technologies enable educational institutions to enhance personalized learning, enable real-time data processing, and achieve scalability.

Scope

The vertical intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the following enterprise ICT market outlook, enterprise ICT budget allocations, enterprise ICT segment revenue and budget allocations, enterprise ICT market dynamics, enterprise technology priorities and ICT vendor landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Enterprise ICT Market in Education Vertical Highlights

Survey Demographics

ICT in Education Vertical Market Overview

Market Dynamics

ICT Market by Infrastructure Segments

Enterprise Investment Priorities in Key Solution Areas

Enterprise Investment Priorities across Key Regions

Company Snapshot

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Google

Microsoft

Meta

Adobe

Cloudflare

