MVNO Services Market Trends and Investment Opportunities to 2028, Featuring Strategic & Financial Analysis of 20 Industry Giants

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market is forecasted to grow by USD 17.8 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of the MVNO model by telecom companies, growing demand for mobile data and other value-added services, and technological advances in MVNO services.
The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Reseller MVNO
- Service Operator MVNO
- Full MVNO
By End-user
- Consumer
- Enterprise
By Region
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the improving telecommunication network as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market growth during the next few years. Also, digitalization in telecom sector and growing government support will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report covers the following areas:
- Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market sizing
- Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market forecast
- Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market industry analysis
A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market vendors.
Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AdPay Mobile Payment India Pvt. Ltd.
- Alphabet Inc.
- AT&T Inc.
- Bharti Enterprises Ltd.
- Comcast Corp.
- DISH Network LLC
- HTH Communications
- Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
- Lycamobile UK Ltd.
- Marconi Wireless Holdings LLC
- Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais
- Red Pocket Inc.
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Rogers Communications Inc.
- Superloop Ltd.
- Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.
- Telefonica SA
- TELUS Corp.
- The Kroger Co.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vidyau
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.