Investment Opportunities in Italy's Infrastructure Market, 2025-2029: Analyze Growth Trends in Transportation, Social, Utilities, and Manufacturing Applications

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrastructure Market in Italy 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The infrastructure market in Italy is forecasted to grow by USD 24 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing urbanization, increased investments in infrastructure, and increase in exports and investors.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The study identifies the growing e-commerce industry as one of the prime reasons driving the infrastructure market in Italy growth during the next few years. Also, government plans for infrastructure development and emergence of automation in construction industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The infrastructure market in Italy is segmented as below:

By Application

Transportation

Social

Utilities

Manufacturing

By Revenue Stream

Direct Investment

Indirect Investment

Others

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infrastructure market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ABB

Accenture PLC

ACS Actividades de Construccion Y Servicios SA

Amazon.com Inc.

Architectural Projects Srl

Arteys Orion

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc

Bank of Italy

Canella Achilli Architects S.p.A.

Cubbit Srl

Euronext N.V.

F2I SGR S.p.A.

Lan & Wan Solutions Srl

Nanosoft Solutions Inc.

PALU Srl

RINA Spa

Siemens AG

XNOOVA Srl

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g54ind

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.