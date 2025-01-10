UK Gluten Free Food Market Research 2024-2028: Trends, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Gluten Free Food Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK Gluten Free Food Market is forecasted to grow by USD 253 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing awareness about health benefits of gluten free food, growing demand for gluten free bakery products, and increasing gluten free food on restaurant menus.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The UK Gluten Free Food Market is segmented as below:

By Product



Bakery and Confectionery Products

Cereals and Snacks

Others

By Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

The study identifies the growing demand for organic gluten free food products as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, growing availability of gluten free foods and increasing prominence of private-label brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report covers the following areas:

UK Gluten Free Food Market sizing

UK Gluten Free Food Market forecast

UK Gluten Free Food Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amy's Kitchen Inc.

Co-operative Group Ltd.

Creative Nature Ltd.

Finsbury Food Group PLC

Fria Brod AB

General Mills Inc.

Genius Foods Ltd.

Glebe Farm Foods Ltd.

Hero AG

Kellogg Co.

LEON Restaurants Ltd.

McCormick and Co. Inc.

Nairn's Oatcakes Ltd.

Natures Path Foods

Nestle SA

Prima Foods Ltd.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The TradeLink International Group Ltd.

Warburtons Ltd.

