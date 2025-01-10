Inspire Leadership Network and T200 Announce Strategic Partnership to Further Empower Women Technology Leaders









ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Leadership Network, the preeminent executive peer network of C-suite technology and security leaders, and T200, a leading nonprofit organization focused on advancing and elevating women in technology, have entered a strategic partnership aimed at advancing their common mission to empower women technology leaders.

Under the partnership, members of T200 are invited to attend Inspire Leadership Network's local "Inspiring Women" events. Mutual membership also includes participation in Inspire Leadership Academy's Next Generation Leaders (NGL) program for team development and mentorship opportunities.

"Fostering meaningful peer connections as well as recognizing and empowering women leaders creates a more equitable and inclusive business landscape, benefiting everyone," said Jonathan Frye, President of Inspire Leadership Network. "We are thrilled to partner with T200, enabling more opportunities for women executives to build relationships and grow the next generation of women leaders in technology.”

“We are excited to partner with Inspire, an organization that shares our commitment to inspiring, uplifting, empowering, and celebrating women’s leadership in technology,” said Mamatha Chamarthi, T200 Foundation Board Member. “Together, we will provide leadership development opportunities and creative pathways that increase the participation of women in the critical leadership that will shape the future of technology.”

About Inspire Leadership Network

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent executive peer network of C-suite leaders. With over 1,700 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

Each chapter in Inspire Leadership Network is led by an Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified C-suite executives. For more information, visit inspireleadershipnetwork.com.

About T200

T200’s mission is to inspire, educate, celebrate, and advance women’s leadership in technology. Our community inspires each other and the next generation of leaders through mentoring, sharing advice and support, delivering technology, leadership, and career-focused education events, and fostering lifelong opportunities to build camaraderie and strengthen personal relationships. For more information, visit www.t200.org.

