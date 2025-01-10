HUMA INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Humacyte, Inc. Investors of Looming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP notifies investors of the approaching January 17, 2025, deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action filed on behalf of those who acquired Humacyte, Inc. (“Humacyte” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HUMA) securities between May 10, 2024, through October 17, 2024 (“the Class Period”).

On August 9, 2024, after market hours, Humacyte disclosed that the FDA needed additional time to complete its review of its Biologic License Application (BLA) for the acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) in the vascular trauma indication, stating that the FDA conducted inspections of the Company’s manufacturing facilities and clinical sites and has actively engaged with the Company in multiple discussions regarding its BLA filing. On this news, the price of Humacyte’s shares declined by $1.29, or approximately 16.4%, from $7.91 on August 9, 2024, to close at $6.62 per share on August 12, 2024.



Then, on October 17, 2024, the FDA revealed that it had identified several violations at Humacyte’s North Carolina facility, including no microbial quality assurance or testing, and inadequate quality oversight. On this news, the price of Humacyte’s shares declined by $0.95 per share or approximately 16.4%, from $5.81 on October 16, 2024, to close at $4.86 per share on October 17, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that Humacyte misled investors by failing to disclose significant manufacturing deficiencies at its Durham, North Carolina facility. The defendants did not inform investors about issues such as inadequate quality assurance and the absence of microbial testing, which were identified by the FDA during inspections. These undisclosed problems led to delays in the FDA’s review of Humacyte’s BLA for their ATEV intended for vascular trauma treatment.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Humacyte securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

