Blue Island Homes Wins "Best Boutique Real Estate Agency" on Long Island

BELLMORE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Island Homes, a leading real estate brokerage based in Bellmore, NY, is proud to announce that it has been named "Best Boutique Real Estate Agency" on Long Island by the Long Island Press and Bethpage Best of Long Island. This honor highlights Blue Island Homes’ commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise to its clients.

The award, part of an annual competition, recognized excellence across a range of industries. With voting closing on December 15, 2024, the competition was fierce, featuring nominations from numerous esteemed real estate agencies throughout Long Island. Blue Island Homes emerged as the top choice, a testament to the company's dedicated team and client-first approach.

"This prestigious award is a testament to our hardworking agents and staff who are at the top of the industry and cater to all of their clients’ needs," said Mark Stempel, CEO of Blue Island Homes. "We are extremely proud to receive this award, and my partner, Jennie Katz, and I will continue to strive every day to provide unparalleled service to our clients."

Blue Island Homes, located at 2878 Merrick Road, Bellmore, NY, has built its reputation as Long Island’s premier boutique real estate brokerage. Known for its personalized approach and deep understanding of the local market, the company represents homeowners and buyers across the region, offering expertise in residential sales, home improvement contracting, and probate real estate services.

For more information about Blue Island Homes, visit their office, call 516-613-3600, or explore their offerings online.

About Blue Island Homes Blue Island Homes is a full-service real estate brokerage serving Long Island’s residential market. The company combines a client-focused ethos with industry-leading practices to ensure every transaction is seamless and successful. With a commitment to excellence, Blue Island Homes continues to redefine the real estate experience.

Media Contact: Blue Island Homes

2878 Merrick Road

Bellmore, NY 11710

Phone: 516-613-3600

Email: info@BlueIslandHomesNY.com

Website: www.BlueIslandHomesNY.com