Half-year report on the liquidity contract - Renault SA - H2 2024

January 10, 2025

HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2024:

23,603 shares

€ 25,479,159.

In the second half of 2024, were carried out:

9,192 purchase transactions for 1,724,372 shares and € 72,434,433

12,337 sale transactions for 1,747,277 shares and €73,594,002.

As a reminder:

1. In the previous half-year report, on June 30, 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

46,508 shares

€ 24,319,589.

2. In the first half of 2024, were carried out:

9,453 purchase transactions for 1,697,018 shares and € 75,155,899

12,826 sale transactions for 1,722,138 shares and € 76,170,297.

3. As of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

0 share

€ 25,000,000.

The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.

