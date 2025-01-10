Half-year report on the liquidity contract - Renault SA - H2 2024

| Regulated Information
January 10, 2025
HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2024:
- 23,603 shares
- € 25,479,159.
In the second half of 2024, were carried out:
- 9,192 purchase transactions for 1,724,372 shares and € 72,434,433
- 12,337 sale transactions for 1,747,277 shares and €73,594,002.
As a reminder:
1. In the previous half-year report, on June 30, 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 46,508 shares
- € 24,319,589.
2. In the first half of 2024, were carried out:
- 9,453 purchase transactions for 1,697,018 shares and € 75,155,899
- 12,826 sale transactions for 1,722,138 shares and € 76,170,297.
3. As of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 0 share
- € 25,000,000.
The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.
|RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS
|
| Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com
Attachment