Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2024



















Paris, 10 January 2025







HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT







In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP Paribas, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31, 2024, amounted to:







. 665 shares Hermès International

. €24,002,097







During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:







Buy: 74,349 shares, (3,279 transactions) €154,427,181

Sell: 76,039 shares, (3,340 transactions) €158,887,483







As of the previous half yearly situation (as of June 30, 2024) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:







. 2,355 shares Hermès International

. €19,208,569







During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:



Buy: 36,950 shares, (1,550 transactions) €76,194,607

Sell: 37,015 shares, (1,813 transactions) €76,196,921

As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:







. 496 shares Hermès International

. €18,278,671

As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-01 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:







. 9,166 shares Hermès International