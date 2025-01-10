United States Mint Releases 2025 American Innovation® $1 Coin Program Designs

Washington, DC, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) today released the designs for the 2025 American Innovation $1 Coin Program. This multi-year series that began in 2018 honors innovation and innovators by issuing $1 coins for each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories. The Mint works with the office of the Governor or other Chief Executive for each state, territory, or city, along with subject matter experts, to determine design concepts emblematic of innovation that are significant and meaningful to its jurisdiction and/or its role in the Nation. Once the Secretary of the Treasury approves the design concepts, the designs are developed and reviewed. The Secretary of the Treasury selects the final design for each coin. The 2025 designs honor innovations and/or innovators from Arkansas, Michigan, Florida, and Texas.

American Innovation – Arkansas

Designer: Elana Hagler, Artistic Infusion Program Designer

Sculptor: Eric David Custer, U.S. Mint Medallic Artist

This design features Raye Montague visualizing a United States Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate, a ship she designed by computer. The grid pattern over the sea evokes the engineering and drafting techniques she digitalized to accomplish her design. Included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “ARKANSAS,” and “RAYE MONTAGUE.”

American Innovation – Michigan

Designer: Ron Sanders, Artistic Infusion Program Designer

Sculptor: John P. McGraw, Mint Medallic Artist

This design features a 1930s-era assembly line where a team of auto workers lowers an automobile cab into place. Included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “MICHIGAN,” and “AUTO ASSEMBLY LINE.”

American Innovation – Florida

Designer: Ron Sanders, Artistic Infusion Program Designer

Sculptor: Eric David Custer, Mint Medallic Artist

This design presents an image of a NASA Space Shuttle lifting off from Launch Complex 39 at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Smoke from the solid rocket boosters fills the lower edges of the design with stars in background. Included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “FLORIDA.”

American Innovation – Texas

Designer: Ron Sanders, Artistic Infusion Program Designer

Sculptor: John P. McGraw, Mint Medallic Artist

This design features an American astronaut conducting a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. The image represents the culmination of the Mission Control Center’s economic, logistical, and intellectual support for NASA’s human space program, as well as its support of astronauts from the many countries that participate in the International Space Station program. Included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “TEXAS.”

The obverse (heads) design of American Innovation $1 Coins features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. The edge-incused inscriptions are “2025,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

On-sale dates for products containing the 2025 American Innovation $1 Coins will be published on the Mint's 2025 Product Schedule.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

