Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in PowerSchool Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerSchool is a cloud-based solutions provider for K-12 schools and school districts. PowerSchool recently confirmed that it suffered from a cybersecurity incident, which may have impacted the personal information of students, parents, and guardians. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals’ names and addresses, and in some cases, information including Social Security Numbers, information, and grades.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against PowerSchool related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from PowerSchool, or your child’s school or school district, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from PowerSchool, or your child’s school or school district which states that you or your child’s information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

