Raytech Holding Reports Financial Results for Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raytech Holding Limited (the “Company” or “RAY”), a Hong Kong-headquartered company specializing in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners, today announced its financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

CHING Tim Hoi, CEO and Chairman of the Company, commented, “The Company achieved a notable 31.0% increase in revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2024, reaching HKD 43.2 million (US$ 5.6 million), up from HKD 33.0 million in the prior year. This growth was driven primarily by strong sales in our trimmer series within the personal care products segment, reflecting our success in attracting new customers.”

“However, operating expenses rose sharply, with merchandise costs increasing by 40.3% to HKD 34.1 million (US$ 4.4 million) and selling, general, and administrative expenses climbing to HKD 5.2 million (US$ 0.7 million). Consequently, income from operations decreased by 43.7% to HKD 3.9 million (US$ 0.5 million), and net income fell by 27.5% to HKD 4.7 million (US$ 0.6 million).”

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to optimize our cost structure while continuing to drive sales growth. We are focused on enhancing our product offerings and expanding our customer base to improve profitability and strengthen our market position in the coming periods.”

Selected 2024 Interim Financial Metrics

Six Months Ended September 30, Changes in (HKD in millions, except per share data, differences due to rounding.) 2024 2023 Percentage Revenue 43.2 33.0 31.0 % Total operating expenses 39.3 26.1 50.9 % Income from operations 3.9 7.0 (43.7 ) % Income from operations % 9.1 % 21.1 % Total other income, net 1.0 0.6 71.4 % Income before income taxes 4.9 7.6 (34.6 ) % Net income 4.7 6.4 (27.5 ) %

Revenue increased by 31.0% to HKD43.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, compared with HKD33.0 million during the same period in 2023.

Total operating expenses were HKD39.3 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, increasing from HKD26.1 million during the same period in 2023.

Net income decreased to HKD4.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from HKD6.4 million during the same period in 2023.



Revenue

Revenue increased by 31.0% to HKD43.2 million (US$5.6 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from HKD33.0 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was principally driven by an increase in sales in our trimmer series within our personal care products, which are mostly driven by engaging new customers.

The following table shows segregated revenue by sales of major products and sales of tooling for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

(HKD in millions, differences due to rounding.) Six Months Ended September 30, Sales of products 2024 2023 Hair styling series 19.1 20.1 Trimmer series 20.9 4.5 Eyelash curler 0.2 0.2 Nail care series 0.9 0.5 Other personal care appliances 1.0 0.7 Sales of tooling 1.1 7.0 Total 43.2 33.0

Operating expenses

Merchandise costs increased by 40.3% to HKD34.1 million (US$4.4 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from HKD24.3 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was in line with our increase in sales of products.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were HKD5.2 million (US$0.7 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to HKD1.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023. The increase is mainly due to rise in salaries and additional compensation for the audit committee and rise in transport and travelling expenses as well as in legal and professional fee relating to the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”).

Income from operations and margin

Overall income from operations decreased by 43.7% to HKD3.9 million (US$0.5 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from HKD7.0 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the increase in IPO relating expenses. Our overall gross profit margin decreased by 5.2% to 21.2% for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from 26.4% for the six months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the lower margin profiles of our new customers and less sales of tooling.

Net income

Net income decreased by 27.5% to HKD4.7 million (US$0.6 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to HKD6.4 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net income was predominantly due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

About Raytech Holding Limited

Raytech Holding Limited is a Hong Kong-headquartered company with over 10 years of experience in the personal care electrical appliance industry. Through its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, it sources and wholesales a diverse range of personal care electrical appliances ranging from hair styling, tooling, trimmer, eyelash curler, neck care, to nail care and other body and facial care appliances for international brand owners, providing integrated product design, production processing, and manufacturing solutions. For more information please visit: https://ir.raytech.com.hk/.

RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of

March 31, (Unaudited)

As of

September 30, 2024 2024 2024 HKD HKD US$ ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 35,885,666 81,047,102 10,431,712 Accounts receivable, net 14,557,523 13,476,241 1,734,550 Amount due from a director 145,166 – – Merchandise inventories, net 1,855,686 1,135,068 146,096 Taxes receivables 395,005 104,085 13,397 Prepayments 5,000 5,000 644 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 52,844,046 95,767,496 12,326,399 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net – – – Deferred initial public offering costs 5,252,768 – – Long-term deposits 16,200 16,200 2,085 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 5,268,968 16,200 2,085 TOTAL ASSETS 58,113,014 95,783,696 12,328,484 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 732,340 1,098,929 141,445 Accounts payable - related party 24,278,340 20,418,181 2,628,059 Accruals 1,018,618 920,901 118,531 Contract liabilities 1,008,415 - - TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 27,037,713 22,438,011 2,888,035 TOTAL LIABILITIES 27,037,713 22,438,011 2,888,035 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Ordinary Shares, US$0.00000625 par value, 8,000,000,000 Ordinary Shares authorized, 16,000,000 shares and 17,613,083 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively(1) 783 862 110 Additional paid-in capital 99,217 37,717,487 4,854,683 Retained earnings 30,975,301 35,627,336 4,585,656 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 31,075,301 73,345,685 9,440,449 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 58,113,014 95,783,696 12,328,484





RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2024 2024 HKD HKD US$ REVENUE Sales of products 26,011,185 42,101,829 5,418,999 Sales of tooling 7,006,014 1,147,077 147,642 33,017,199 43,248,906 5,566,641 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs (24,305,564 ) (34,100,724 ) (4,389,163 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,751,531 ) (5,229,459 ) (673,093 ) Total operating expenses (26,057,095 ) (39,330,183 ) (5,062,256 ) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 6,960,104 3,918,723 504,385 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 615,405 1,431,474 184,248 Interest expense (1,657 ) – – Loss from foreign currency exchange (16,334 ) (407,242 ) (52,417 ) Total other income, net 597,414 1,024,232 131,831 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 7,557,518 4,942,955 636,216 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (1,139,449 ) (290,920 ) (37,445 ) NET INCOME 6,418,069 4,652,035 598,771 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES Basic and diluted(1) 16,000,000 17,613,083 17,613,083 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic and diluted 0.40 0.26 0.03





RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS