Raytech Holding Reports Financial Results for Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

 | Source: Raytech Holding Limited Raytech Holding Limited

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raytech Holding Limited (the “Company” or “RAY”), a Hong Kong-headquartered company specializing in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners, today announced its financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

CHING Tim Hoi, CEO and Chairman of the Company, commented, “The Company achieved a notable 31.0% increase in revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2024, reaching HKD 43.2 million (US$ 5.6 million), up from HKD 33.0 million in the prior year. This growth was driven primarily by strong sales in our trimmer series within the personal care products segment, reflecting our success in attracting new customers.”

“However, operating expenses rose sharply, with merchandise costs increasing by 40.3% to HKD 34.1 million (US$ 4.4 million) and selling, general, and administrative expenses climbing to HKD 5.2 million (US$ 0.7 million). Consequently, income from operations decreased by 43.7% to HKD 3.9 million (US$ 0.5 million), and net income fell by 27.5% to HKD 4.7 million (US$ 0.6 million).”

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to optimize our cost structure while continuing to drive sales growth. We are focused on enhancing our product offerings and expanding our customer base to improve profitability and strengthen our market position in the coming periods.”

Selected 2024 Interim Financial Metrics

     Six Months Ended September 30,    Changes in 
 (HKD in millions, except per share data, differences due to rounding.)2024     2023     Percentage 
 Revenue 43.2   33.0  31.0 %
 Total operating expenses 39.3   26.1  50.9 %
 Income from operations 3.9   7.0  (43.7)%
  Income from operations % 9.1%  21.1%   
 Total other income, net 1.0   0.6  71.4 %
 Income before income taxes 4.9   7.6  (34.6)%
 Net income 4.7   6.4  (27.5)%
             
  • Revenue increased by 31.0% to HKD43.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, compared with HKD33.0 million during the same period in 2023.
  • Total operating expenses were HKD39.3 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, increasing from HKD26.1 million during the same period in 2023.
  • Net income decreased to HKD4.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from HKD6.4 million during the same period in 2023.

Revenue

Revenue increased by 31.0% to HKD43.2 million (US$5.6 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from HKD33.0 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was principally driven by an increase in sales in our trimmer series within our personal care products, which are mostly driven by engaging new customers.

The following table shows segregated revenue by sales of major products and sales of tooling for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

 (HKD in millions, differences due to rounding.)Six Months Ended September 30,
 Sales of products2024    2023
 Hair styling series 19.1  20.1
 Trimmer series 20.9  4.5
 Eyelash curler 0.2  0.2
 Nail care series 0.9  0.5
 Other personal care appliances 1.0  0.7
       
 Sales of tooling 1.1  7.0
 Total 43.2  33.0
 

Operating expenses

Merchandise costs increased by 40.3% to HKD34.1 million (US$4.4 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from HKD24.3 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was in line with our increase in sales of products.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were HKD5.2 million (US$0.7 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to HKD1.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023. The increase is mainly due to rise in salaries and additional compensation for the audit committee and rise in transport and travelling expenses as well as in legal and professional fee relating to the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”).

Income from operations and margin

Overall income from operations decreased by 43.7% to HKD3.9 million (US$0.5 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from HKD7.0 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the increase in IPO relating expenses. Our overall gross profit margin decreased by 5.2% to 21.2% for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from 26.4% for the six months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the lower margin profiles of our new customers and less sales of tooling.

Net income

Net income decreased by 27.5% to HKD4.7 million (US$0.6 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to HKD6.4 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net income was predominantly due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

About Raytech Holding Limited

Raytech Holding Limited is a Hong Kong-headquartered company with over 10 years of experience in the personal care electrical appliance industry. Through its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, it sources and wholesales a diverse range of personal care electrical appliances ranging from hair styling, tooling, trimmer, eyelash curler, neck care, to nail care and other body and facial care appliances for international brand owners, providing integrated product design, production processing, and manufacturing solutions. For more information please visit: https://ir.raytech.com.hk/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on July 30, 2024 and the Interim Report on Form 6-K for the six months ended September 30, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
WFS Investor Relations Inc.
Janice Wang, Managing Partner
Email: services@wealthfsllc.com
Phone: +86 13811768599
+1 628 283 9214


RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  As of
March 31,		  (Unaudited)
As of
September 30,		 
  2024  2024  2024 
  HKD  HKD  US$ 
ASSETS         
CURRENT ASSETS         
Cash and cash equivalents  35,885,666   81,047,102   10,431,712 
Accounts receivable, net  14,557,523   13,476,241   1,734,550 
Amount due from a director  145,166       
Merchandise inventories, net  1,855,686   1,135,068   146,096 
Taxes receivables  395,005   104,085   13,397 
Prepayments  5,000   5,000   644 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  52,844,046   95,767,496   12,326,399 
             
NON-CURRENT ASSETS            
Property and equipment, net         
Deferred initial public offering costs  5,252,768       
Long-term deposits  16,200   16,200   2,085 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS  5,268,968   16,200   2,085 
TOTAL ASSETS  58,113,014   95,783,696   12,328,484 
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
CURRENT LIABILITIES            
Accounts payable  732,340   1,098,929   141,445 
Accounts payable - related party  24,278,340   20,418,181   2,628,059 
Accruals  1,018,618   920,901   118,531 
Contract liabilities  1,008,415   -   - 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES  27,037,713   22,438,011   2,888,035 
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES  27,037,713   22,438,011   2,888,035 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES            
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Ordinary Shares, US$0.00000625 par value, 8,000,000,000 Ordinary Shares authorized, 16,000,000 shares and 17,613,083 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively(1)  783   862   110 
Additional paid-in capital  99,217   37,717,487   4,854,683 
Retained earnings  30,975,301   35,627,336   4,585,656 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  31,075,301   73,345,685   9,440,449 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  58,113,014   95,783,696   12,328,484 
 


RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2023  2024  2024 
  HKD  HKD  US$ 
REVENUE         
Sales of products  26,011,185   42,101,829   5,418,999 
Sales of tooling  7,006,014   1,147,077   147,642 
   33,017,199   43,248,906   5,566,641 
             
OPERATING EXPENSES            
Merchandise costs  (24,305,564)  (34,100,724)  (4,389,163)
Selling, general and administrative expenses  (1,751,531)  (5,229,459)  (673,093)
Total operating expenses  (26,057,095)  (39,330,183)  (5,062,256)
             
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS  6,960,104   3,918,723   504,385 
             
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)            
Interest income  615,405   1,431,474   184,248 
Interest expense  (1,657)      
Loss from foreign currency exchange  (16,334)  (407,242)  (52,417)
Total other income, net  597,414   1,024,232   131,831 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION  7,557,518   4,942,955   636,216 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  (1,139,449)  (290,920)  (37,445)
NET INCOME  6,418,069   4,652,035   598,771 
             
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES            
Basic and diluted(1)  16,000,000   17,613,083   17,613,083 
EARNINGS PER SHARE            
Basic and diluted  0.40   0.26   0.03 
 


RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2023  2024  2024 
  HKD  HKD  US$ 
Cash flows from operating activities         
Net income  6,418,069   4,652,035   598,771 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities            
Depreciation of property and equipment  2,928   -   - 
Amortization of right-of-use asset  51,286   -   - 
Loss from unrealized foreign currency translation  17,918   406,530   52,325 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities            
Accounts receivable, net  (654,485)  978,597   125,957 
Merchandise inventories, net  (681,683)  720,618   92,752 
Prepayments  54,000   -   - 
Accounts payable  (150,807)  372,876   47,994 
Accounts payable - related party  12,178,316   (3,694,385)  (475,511)
Accruals  (203,832)  (97,717)  (12,577)
Contract liabilities  (1,705,854)  (1,008,415)  (129,795)
Operating lease obligation  (52,344)  -   - 
Taxes receivables  -   290,920   37,445 
Taxes payables  1,139,449   -   - 
Net cash provided by operating activities  16,412,961   2,621,059   337,361 
Cash flows from investing activities            
Repayment of amount due from a director  210,702   145,166   18,684 
Net cash provided by investing activities  210,702   145,166   18,684 
Cash flows from financing activities            
Proceed from Initial Public Offering of shares  -   42,772,241   5,505,289 
Deferred initial public offering cost  (257,702)  -   - 
Net cash (used in)/from financing activities  (257,702)  42,772,241   5,505,289 
Change in cash  16,365,961   45,538,466   5,861,334 
Effect of foreign exchange on cash  35,039   (377,030)  (48,528)
Cash at the beginning of the period  21,362,580   35,885,666   4,618,906 
Cash at the end of the period  37,763,580   81,047,102   10,431,712 
             
Supplementary cash flow information            
Cash paid for income tax         
Cash paid for interest expense         