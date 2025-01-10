BLVD Live TV Secures Multi-Million-Dollar Sponsorship Deal with Medodo Coin to Power Docuseries “Love & KPOP”





Image shown left Chief Strategy Officer Damuer H. Leffridge of BLVD United with KPOP hitmaker and award-winning director Han Dong Chul

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLVD Live TV , the producers of the highly anticipated docuseries “Love & KPOP,” has officially announced an eight-figure sponsorship campaign backed by Medodo Coin , signaling a bold step forward in blending cryptocurrency and entertainment.

“Love & KPOP” captured global attention last November by live-streaming the Korean Grand Music Awards (KGMA) to an audience spanning over 200 countries. The awards show, executive produced by Han Dong Chul, showcased performances by 25 top K-pop stars and groups, including ATEEZ, Fifty Fifty, Treasure, NiziU, NCT Wish, Stayc, P1 Harmony, Bibi, RIIZE, Aespa, DAY6, Taemin, and the globally acclaimed NewJeans.

“‘Love & KPOP’ is more than a docuseries—it’s a celebration of cultural fusion and global creativity. By uniting the vibrant worlds of K-pop and hip-hop, we’re connecting audiences across the globe in new and exciting ways,” said Yong Jason Lee, Executive Producer.

As an emerging OTT platform spearheaded by BLVD United, BLVD Live TV is committed to bridging the worlds of K-pop and hip-hop, offering viewers an engaging and immersive entertainment experience. With thousands of viewers already on board, the platform continues to expand its reach with this new partnership.

The collaboration with Medodo Coin, a fandom-based meme token, introduces a utility token that will provide fans access to exclusive offers, merchandise discounts, and behind-the-scenes content. Medodo Coin plans a fandom-focused airdrop set to benefit thousands of fans worldwide, with further details to be revealed in the coming weeks.

"Medodo Coin is thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking project, bridging fandom and innovation to create unforgettable experiences for fans worldwide." said Aiden Yoon, Medodo Coin representative.

This partnership exemplifies the integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream entertainment, paving the way for innovative fan engagement opportunities in the growing K-pop and hip-hop crossover market.

For exclusive interviews or additional information, media representatives are encouraged to contact Yong Jason Lee, BLVD United, directly at (949) 993-0020 or yong@blvdunited.io. Visit www.blvdunited.io for more company information.





Image by BLVD LIVE TV

About BLVD Live TV

BLVD Live TV is an emerging OTT platform powered by BLVD United, focusing on content that celebrates the convergence of K-pop and hip-hop culture. Through original programming and strategic partnerships, the platform aims to redefine entertainment for a global audience.





Medodo Logo

About Medodo Coin

Medodo Coin is a fandom-based meme cryptocurrency designed to connect fans with their favorite artists and brands through unique offers and experiences. As a pioneering token in the entertainment industry, Medodo Coin empowers users with a fun and practical way to participate in fan-driven economies.

Media Contact:

BLVD Live TV

Yong Jason Lee

Yong@blvdunited.io

949-993-0020

www.medodocoin.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f526c24-9da3-4ca9-a4a3-334bdb595a5c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1359e357-d353-4896-9ab4-30c63713b41d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7061556-0ca9-4e61-a9e0-aa02882644c3