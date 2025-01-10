Rumble Announces Cloud Agreement with Government of El Salvador

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that it has entered a cloud services agreement with the Government of El Salvador. The deal represents the increasing migration of the world toward companies that align more with the values of freedom that Rumble represents. Rumble’s services to El Salvador will include cloud storage (object and block storage), cloud computing, databases, load balancers, and Kubernetes integration.

“This agreement marks a major milestone for Rumble, as it is clear that our infrastructure, capabilities, and dependability are suitable for governments to trust for their most important data and computing needs,” said Rumble Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski. “This is also just more proof that the world recognizes the importance of independence from Big Tech, as no one wants to risk being technologically silenced because an activist in Silicon Valley doesn’t like what you think or say. People and governments are now more and more aligned with the values of freedom and independence we maintain and protect at Rumble.”

“El Salvador stands for freedom, innovation, and prosperity, and we are always looking at new frontiers. Like El Salvador, Rumble has also embraced and defended these ideals. It is natural for us to partner with them and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship,” said Stacy Herbert, Director of the National Bitcoin Office of the Office of the President of the Republic of El Salvador.

