Match Group, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. January 24, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Match Group, Inc. ("Match" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MTCH) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 2, 2023 and November 6, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Match investors have until January 24, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The lawsuit alleges that, during the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose important information, including: (1) that Match Group significantly downplayed the challenges facing Tinder, leading to an underestimation of the risk that Tinder's monthly active user count would not recover by the time Match Group released its financial results for Q3 2024; and (2) as a result, the defendants' statements regarding Match Group's business, operations, and prospects were materially inaccurate or lacked a reasonable foundation. According to the lawsuit, when the true facts were revealed, investors suffered financial losses.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising