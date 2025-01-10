Visa Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. January 21, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Visa Inc. ("Visa" or the "Company") (NYSE: V) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between November 16, 2023 and September 23, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Visa investors have until January 21, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On September 24, 2024, during market hours, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a civil antitrust lawsuit against Visa, titled “Justice Department Sues Visa for Monopolizing Debit Markets.” The DOJ claimed that Visa is illegally maintaining a monopoly in the debit network markets by using its dominance to hinder competitors and block new, innovative options from emerging.

Attorney General Merrick Garland commented, “We allege that Visa has unlawfully accumulated the power to impose fees that significantly exceed what would be charged in a competitive market. Merchants and banks pass these costs on to consumers by raising prices or cutting back on quality or service. As a result, Visa’s unlawful actions impact not just one product’s price, but the price of nearly everything.”

In response to this news, Visa’s stock dropped 5.4% on September 24, 2024.

