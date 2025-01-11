Shop CFP National Championship Merchandise at Rally House

LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, the fastest growing officially licensed sports apparel and merchandise retailers in the nation, hustled to release their 2025 CFP National Championship Bound collections just seconds after the final whistle blew Thursday night when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions and last night when the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Texas Longhorns to punch their tickets to the CFP National Championship Game. Merchandise was available immediately following the games at www.rallyhouse.com, with items arriving in select store locations as quickly as Monday morning. The Rally House website allows shoppers to browse both teams’ entire product offerings and has the function to select a specific Rally House location to see what inventory is available in real time.

Rally House takes great pride in being a part of the fan journey during the most exciting times in sports as teams compete for championships. “You can feel the excitement building from fans shopping our stores for Notre Dame and Ohio State gear” says VP of Marketing Strategy, Aaron Johnson. “Notre Dame and Ohio State have two of the most passionate fans bases in all of sports, and we are constantly bringing in new arrivals and restocking our hottest sellers to get fans the gear they are wanting, when they need it, heading into the CFP National Championship Game,” added Johnson. With a vast selection of Notre Dame and Ohio State merchandise to shop online and in-store at select Rally House locations, Rally House is a must shop spot fans leading up to and after the National Championship Game to gear up. From College Football Playoff t-shirts and hats to sweatshirts and home décor, Rally House truly has something for every Buckeye and Fighting Irish fan.

Rally House encourages customers to browse their website often and visit their local Rally House locations regularly to shop the latest gear. Fans can purchase both Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff and Bowl Game gear now online. Customers can expect to have College Football Playoff National Champions merchandise available online for the winning team just seconds after the result of the game has been determined.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 275+ locations across 22 states.

CONTACT:

Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy

media@rallyhouse.com