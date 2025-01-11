Boston, Jan. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer365 has identified Klaviyo as one of the top SMS marketing platforms for 2025. This recognition highlights Klaviyo’s ability to deliver personalized, data-driven messaging solutions that empower businesses to connect with their customers and achieve measurable results.





Top SMS Marketing Platform:

Klaviyo - a leading marketing automation platform that empowers businesses to deliver personalized, data-driven experiences across email, SMS, and other channels.

Klaviyo stands out in the competitive SMS marketing landscape for its robust features and seamless integration capabilities. By unifying SMS with other marketing channels such as email and push notifications, Klaviyo enables brands to create cohesive customer experiences. Its advanced data tools allow businesses to target audiences with precision, ensuring relevant communications that reduce oversending and build trust.





Smarter Campaigns with AI Power

Klaviyo’s SMS marketing platform provides businesses with a powerful way to engage customers through personalized, data-driven messaging. Seamlessly integrated with other marketing channels, Klaviyo SMS helps brands optimize communication strategies and drive measurable growth.

Personalized and Targeted Messaging

Klaviyo lets businesses deliver tailored SMS communications by leveraging comprehensive customer journey data. Messages like shipping alerts, subscription reminders, and loyalty program updates are crafted using insights from a brand’s entire tech stack. This approach reduces oversending and ensures relevance, enhancing the customer experience.

Unified Multichannel Experience

The platform integrates SMS with email, push notifications, and other channels, creating cohesive messaging strategies. By unifying these efforts, businesses can enhance engagement and improve overall marketing performance. Over 19,000 brands already use Klaviyo’s SMS tools to strengthen customer relationships.





Data-Driven Optimization and Reporting

Klaviyo provides advanced analytics, including real-time insights and multi-channel attribution, to help businesses measure the impact of their SMS campaigns. Enhanced reporting tools reveal which messages drive sales, enabling brands to track and optimize performance effectively.

AI-Driven Tools for Efficiency

With AI-powered features, Klaviyo simplifies SMS campaign creation and response management. Tools like A/B testing and AI-driven reply generation accelerate customer interactions and improve campaign outcomes.

Simplified Opt-In and Global Availability

Klaviyo’s distraction-free opt-in process makes it easy for customers to subscribe without leaving a site, boosting list growth. SMS services are available in key markets, including the United States, Canada, UK, Australia, and several European nations, with ongoing global expansion.

Compliance and Trust

To ensure trust and legal adherence, Klaviyo emphasizes compliance in its SMS marketing solutions. Features like age gating for specific regions allow brands to verify subscribers’ ages before sending messages, meeting regulations for industries like alcohol marketing.

Impact on Consumer Behavior

SMS marketing is a proven driver of purchasing decisions. Research shows that 65% of consumers make purchases sooner after receiving promotional texts, and 74% subscribe to SMS updates from 2 to 5 brands. Klaviyo helps businesses capitalize on these trends by delivering valuable, timely messages that resonate with subscribers.

Best Practices for SMS Marketing

Klaviyo encourages brands to use strategies such as creating urgency, personalizing content, maintaining a balanced send cadence, and providing value or exclusivity to subscribers. These practices ensure effective engagement and foster long-term customer loyalty.

Klaviyo SMS marketing combines personalization, compliance, and data insights to help businesses connect with their customers on a deeper level, enabling growth and enhancing customer relationships.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses leverage customer data to deliver personalized marketing experiences. Founded in 2012 by Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen, the company was created to address a gap in technology, specifically the lack of integration between data, analytics, and marketing tools. Since its inception, Klaviyo has grown to serve over 157,000 companies worldwide, empowering them to build deeper connections with their audiences.

The name “Klaviyo” originates from the Spanish word clavija, meaning a mountaineering pin, reflecting the company’s mission to support businesses on their growth journeys. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Klaviyo has expanded its global footprint with offices in London and Sydney, underscoring its commitment to serving businesses across diverse markets.

By offering real-time data capabilities, seamless communication tools, and AI-driven insights, Klaviyo enables businesses to optimize their marketing strategies and drive meaningful engagement. The company’s leadership team, guided by co-founders Bialecki and Hallen, continues to prioritize innovation and customer success, positioning Klaviyo as a trusted partner for businesses seeking sustainable growth in a competitive digital landscape.





