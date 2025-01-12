Community-Governed Meme Coin Flockerz Raises $9.5M in Presale Ahead of Exchange Launch

KAMPOT, Cambodia, Jan. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The community-governed meme coin project Flockerz (FLOCK) has raised $9.5 million in presale before its exchange debut.

Flockerz’s governance model is based on Vote-to-Earn rewards, where FLOCK holders can shape the project’s future.

Flockerz Token Presale Passes $9M Milestone with 13 Days Remaining

With 13 days remaining in its presale, Flockerz offers tokens at a fixed price of $0.0066616 per FLOCK. The presale process is straightforward, allowing participants to purchase tokens using cryptocurrency or a bank card after connecting their wallet, with no minimum purchase requirement.

Flockerz’s team has also implemented a staking program that has received over 612 million FLOCK contributions. Staking rewards are scheduled to be distributed over two years.

Looking ahead to the exchange debut, Flockerz’s team has set aside 10% of the total supply – 1.2 billion FLOCK tokens. The team has also prioritized security by securing smart contract audits from Coinsult and SolidProof.

Once the presale ends, FLOCK tokens will transition to public trading, marking the end of the fixed-price period. Readers can stay up to date by visiting Flockerz’s Telegram channel or following the project’s Twitter page.

Flockerz Combines Meme Coin Theme with Vote-to-Earn Governance

Flockerz is a bird-themed meme coin featuring a comic-book-inspired aesthetic. It incorporates a Vote-to-Earn mechanism within the Flocktopia DAO, enabling FLOCK holders to participate in project-related decisions and receive rewards for their involvement.

The governance model takes a unique approach – token holders earn FLOCK regardless of how they vote on proposals. More active participants will receive larger allocations from the DAO vault. According to Flockerz’s whitepaper, this vault will contain 25% of the total token supply.

Several crypto influencers have taken note of Flockerz, including YouTuber NASS CRYPTO, who recently featured the project in a video discussing its mix of meme coin energy and real-world utility. The FLOCK token was also ranked fourth on ICOBench’s list of upcoming ICOs.

About Flockerz

Flockerz is a community-governed meme coin with a Vote-to-Earn system that rewards token holders for participating in governance. Its native FLOCK token grants DAO voting rights and access to staking rewards.

Readers can learn more about Flockerz by visiting the official website.

