Heihe Cold-Area Car Testing Index Released: Anchoring Global Innovation Hubs, Showcasing the Thriving Power of the Industry

HEIHE, China, Jan. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 8, China (Heihe) Cold-Area Car Testing Index, China's first cold-area car testing index, was officially unveiled in Heihe, Heilongjiang Province. It digitally presents the vigorous trend and broad prospects of Heihe's car testing industry, sparking heated discussions among the attendees.

Against the backdrop of the automotive industry's shift toward electrification, connectivity, intelligence, and shared mobility, China is accelerating its progress towards becoming an automobile powerhouse. Heihe, leveraging its prime natural conditions in the "golden latitude" for ice and snow, has actively developed the cold-area car testing industry. Every year, it attracts a large number of enterprises to conduct cold-weather testing for vehicles and components, carving out a unique industrial path. The "China (Heihe) Cold-Area Car Testing Index" was born out of this development. The index, released by China Economic Information Service constructs a system of indicators from three dimensions: industry leadership, industry agglomeration, and industry-city integration, to comprehensively observe how "cold resources" are transformed into "hot economy".

The operational results show that the total index for Heihe's car testing industry reached 221.72 points, with a compound annual growth rate of 22.03%. Notably, the indicators for industry agglomeration and industry-city integration grew significantly, with year-on-year increases of 54.58% and 46.29%, respectively. The index indicates that Heihe, with distinctive industries at its core, is seeing the gradual emergence of driving and radiation effects of the industry.

In recent years, Heihe's car testing infrastructure has been continuously improving, and a car testing industry chain centered on the urban area and radiating to the surrounding areas has begun to take shape. The city now boasts 21 testing bases and over 120 performance testing roads, meeting diverse car testing needs. In the 2023-2024 car testing season, the number of testing enterprises and vehicles in Heihe increased by 28% and 68%, respectively, compared to the previous car testing season. In the future, Heihe will continue to accelerate the transformation and upgrading of its distinctive economy, following the path of industry-city integration.

Source: China Economic Information Service