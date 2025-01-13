argenx Highlights 2025 Strategic Priorities





Reported $2.2 billion in preliminary* full-year 2024 global product net sales, inclusive of $737 million in fourth quarter sales

Pre-filled syringe FDA PDUFA on track for April 2025 to support reaching patients earlier in treatment paradigm

10 ongoing registrational studies in 2025 across efgartigimod and empasiprubart enable next wave of indications

Empasiprubart to be evaluated in two head-to-head registrational studies against IVIg to position C2 inhibitor for broad, early-line use in MMN and CIDP

Transition to sustainable profitability in 2025 enables continued investment in innovation

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today reported preliminary financial results for the full-year 2024, including global product net sales, and announced its strategic priorities for 2025.

“2024 was a transformative year as we significantly expanded our global patient reach with VYVGART and advanced a world-class pipeline of precision therapies,” said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chief Executive Officer of argenx. “The team’s strong execution has positioned argenx to be a profitable company in 2025, providing us flexibility to invest in the next wave of innovation across the company. Today, we are all in on our innovation mission, applying our successful innovation playbook to bring transformational outcomes to even more patients by unleashing the next wave of autoimmune indications and therapies, and securing our future by advancing multiple programs against first-in-class targets. We are positioned for significant expansion in 2025 with the FDA decision on approval of our pre-filled syringe, global CIDP rollout, and label-expansion studies underway for MG. To further support our growth, we are thrilled to have 10 ongoing registrational and 10 proof-of-concept studies in 2025, teeing us up for several data readouts across our pipeline in the next 12-24 months.

“Innovation is the cornerstone of everything we do, from the foundational science all the way to payor negotiations; it is our goal to deliver innovative and disruptive science for the benefit of patients who need better access to transformational safe, effective, and convenient precision therapies. Innovation has no meaning unless it reaches the marketplace, and we will continue to prioritize patient outcomes in all that we do.”

2025 Strategic Priorities

argenx established its ‘Vision 2030’ to outline the next phase of growth as part of its long-term commitment to transform the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Through this vision, argenx aims to treat 50,000 patients globally with its medicines, secure 10 labeled indications across all approved medicines, and advance five pipeline candidates into Phase 3 development by 2030.

To achieve the goals set out in its ‘Vision 2030’, argenx has set the following priorities for 2025:

Expand the global VYVGART opportunity by reaching more patients broadly across MG, CIDP and ITP through additional regulatory approvals and continuous evidence generation

by reaching more patients broadly across MG, CIDP and ITP through additional regulatory approvals and continuous evidence generation Launch VYVGART SC as a pre-filled syringe to innovate on the patient experience and move earlier in the MG and CIDP treatment paradigms

to innovate on the patient experience and move earlier in the MG and CIDP treatment paradigms Execute 10 registrational and 10 proof-of-concept studies to fuel pipeline growth across efgartigimod, empasiprubart and ARGX-119

to fuel pipeline growth across efgartigimod, empasiprubart and ARGX-119 Advance four new molecules into Phase 1 development, expanding the next wave of innovation

into Phase 1 development, expanding the next wave of innovation Generate sustainable value through continued investment in the Immunology Innovation Program, focused on first-in-class, antibody-based medicines with pipeline-in-a-product potential





Expand the global VYVGART opportunity and launch VYVGART SC as a pre-filled syringe

VYVGART® (IV: efgartigimod alfa-fcab and SC: efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) is a first-in-class FcRn blocker approved in three indications, including generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) globally, primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in Japan, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) in the U.S., Japan, and China.

Regulatory decisions on approval of VYVGART for gMG expected in first half of 2025, including in Israel (SC), South Korea (IV), and Kuwait (IV)

Continued innovation around the patient experience for VYVGART SC, including four key regulatory decisions on approval expected in 2025 FDA review ongoing of pre-filled syringe (PFS) for gMG and CIDP with Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of April 10, 2025 PFS decisions on approval for gMG and CIDP expected in Europe in first half of 2025 and Japan and Canada in second half of 2025 Autoinjector development underway with launch planned for 2027

Evidence generation through Phase 4 and label-enabling studies in MG, CIDP and ITP Label-enabling studies ongoing to reach broader MG populations, including ADAPT-SERON (seronegative gMG), ADAPT-JR (pediatric) and ADAPT-OCULUS (ocular MG), with topline results expected in second half of 2025 (SERON) and first half of 2026 (OCULUS and JR) Phase 4 switch study ongoing in CIDP to inform treatment decisions when switching a patient on IVIg to VYVGART SC ADVANCE-NEXT confirmatory study ongoing of VYVGART IV in primary ITP to support FDA submission with topline results expected in second half of 2026







Execute 10 registrational and 10 proof-of-concept studies across efgartigimod, empasiprubart and ARGX-119

argenx continues to demonstrate breadth and depth within its immunology pipeline, advancing multiple first-in-class product candidates with potential across multiple high-need indications. argenx is solidifying its leadership in FcRn biology with efgartigimod, complement inhibition with empasiprubart and in the role of MuSK at the neuromuscular junction with ARGX-119. In 2025, argenx plans to execute 10 registrational and 10 proof-of-concept studies across efgartigimod, empasiprubart and ARGX-119 to advance its next wave of launches.

Efgartigimod Development

Efgartigimod is being evaluated in more than 15 severe autoimmune diseases (including MG, CIDP and ITP), exploring the significance of FcRn biology across neurology and rheumatology indications, as well as new therapeutic areas. To prioritize those indications that can drive transformative benefit, argenx has made the decision to discontinue development of efgartigimod in bullous pemphigoid (BP).

Registrational ALKIVIA study ongoing evaluating three myositis subsets (immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy (IMNM), anti-synthetase syndrome (ASyS), and dermatomyositis (DM); topline results expected in second half of 2026

Two registrational UplighTED studies ongoing in thyroid eye disease (TED); topline results expected in second half of 2026

Registrational UNITY study ongoing in primary Sjögren’s disease; topline results expected in 2027

Decision made to discontinue development in BP based on results from 98 patients in the Phase 2 BALLAD study

Proof of concept studies ongoing in lupus nephritis (LN), systemic sclerosis (SSc) and antibody mediated rejection (AMR); topline results expected in LN in fourth quarter of 2025, SSc in second half of 2026, and AMR in 2027

Two new indications nominated, including autoimmune encephalitis (AIE) and one that will be disclosed later in 2025

Externally sponsored research studies ongoing in early MG, MG crisis, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), stiff person syndrome (SPS), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMO-SD)





Empasiprubart Development

argenx is evaluating empasiprubart in registrational studies in multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN) and CIDP, and proof-of-concept studies in delayed graft function (DGF) and DM.

Registrational EMPASSION study ongoing in MMN evaluating empasiprubart head-to-head versus IVIg; topline results expected in second half of 2026

Registrational EMVIGORATE study in CIDP evaluating empasiprubart head-to-head versus IVIg to start in first half of 2025

Proof of concept studies ongoing in DGF and DM; topline results expected in DGF in second half of 2025 and in DM in first half of 2026





ARGX-119 Development

argenx is evaluating ARGX-119 in congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Phase 1b proof-of-concept study ongoing in CMS; topline results expected in second half of 2025

Phase 2a proof-of-concept study ongoing in ALS; topline results expected in first half of 2026

SMA nominated as third indication with proof-of-concept study to start in 2025





Advance four new pipeline molecules and generate sustainable value through continued investment in Immunology Innovation Program

argenx continues to invest in its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP) to drive long-term sustainable pipeline growth. Through the IIP, four new pipeline candidates have been nominated, including: ARGX- 213, targeting FcRn and further solidifying argenx’s leadership in this new class of medicine; ARGX- 121, a first-in-class molecule targeting IgA; ARGX-109, targeting IL-6, which plays an important role in inflammation, and ARGX-220, a first-in-class sweeping antibody for which the target has not yet been disclosed.

Investigational new drug (IND) applications to be filed in 2025 for ARGX-213, ARGX-121, ARGX-109 and ARGX-220; Phase 1 results expected for ARGX-109 in second half of 2025 and for ARGX-213 and ARGX-121 in first half of 2026





Preliminary* Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Today, argenx also announced preliminary* global product net sales for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 of approximately $737 million and $2.2 billion, respectively.

As of December 31, 2024, argenx had approximately $3.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets*.

* - The preliminary selected financial information is unaudited, subject to adjustment, and provided as an approximation in advance of the company’s announcement of complete financial results in February 2025. Refer to the Preliminary Financial Results note in this document.

2025 Financial Guidance

Based on its current operating plans, argenx expects its combined R&D and SG&A expenses in 2025 to be approximately $2.5 billion.

About VYVGART and VYVGART SC

VYVGART® is a human IgG1 antibody fragment that binds to the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), resulting in the reduction of circulating IgG autoantibodies. It is the first approved FcRn blocker for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). VYVGART SC is a subcutaneous combination of efgartigimod alfa and recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme’s ENHANZE® drug delivery technology to facilitate subcutaneous injection delivery of biologics. It is marketed as VYVGART® Hytrulo in the U.S., VYVGART SC in Europe, VYVDURA® in Japan, and may be marketed under different proprietary names following approval in other regions.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker, globally in the U.S., Japan, Israel, the EU, the UK, China and Canada. The company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Instagram.

