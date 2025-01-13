By 2034, the vitamin K2 market size is anticipated to reach USD 145.62 billion, showcasing a CAGR of 4.4% | PMR

New York, USA, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

In 2024, the vitamin K2 market is projected to be valued at USD 94.76 billion. The market is anticipated to develop from USD 98.77 billion in 2025 to USD 145.62 billion in 2034 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Market Introduction

Vitamin K2, also known as menaquinone (MK), is a form of vitamin K that promotes bone, blood, and heart health. Vitamin K2 protects blood arteries by activating the matrix GLA protein (MGP), which prevents calcification. A vitamin K2 shortage can cause cardiovascular illness. Symptoms of vitamin K2 deficiency include easy bruising or excessive skin bleeding, weak bones or teeth, and frequent sickness. Animal products and fermented foods, such as natto, a Japanese soybean dish, contain vitamin K2. Vitamin K2 is generally safe when taken appropriately, but some people may experience an upset stomach or diarrhea. People with certain conditions, such as Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency, should avoid vitamin K2.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vitamin-k2-market/request-for-sample?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Report Scope and Attributes

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2025 USD 98.77 billion Market value by 2034 USD 145.62 billion CAGR 4.4 % Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Major Players in Vitamin K2 Market

The vitamin K2 market is famously competitive, with industry heavyweights and new entrants competing for market domination. Among the main players influencing the market's growth are:

NattoPharma

Kappa Bioscience

DSM Nutritional Products

Gnosis by Lesaffre

Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.

Sports Research Corporation

NOW Foods

MaryRuth Organics

Herbalife Nutrition

Nature's Way

Life Extension

Longlife

Green Valley

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vitamin-k2-market/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Vitamin K2 Market Drivers

Increased Consumption of Bone Health Related Supplements

As consumers become more aware of the importance of bone density and the dangers associated with bone-related disorders like osteoporosis, they are turning to vitamin K2 as a critical component for bone health. Vitamin K2 acts by activating proteins that control calcium in the body, guiding it to the bones while preventing it from collecting in the arteries. Thus, the increased growth in vitamin K2 market expansion.

Incorporation of Vitamin K2 into Functional Foods and Drinks

Foods and beverages with health advantages beyond basic nourishment are gaining popularity among consumers. Manufacturers are adding vitamin K2 to a variety of functional food items, including dairy substitutes, fortified snacks, and even drinks like juices and smoothies. This pattern is consistent with the larger functional food movement, which promotes goods enhanced with vitamins, minerals, and other bioactive substances to improve general health. As a result, the growing use of vitamin K2 in functional foods and drinks is driving the expansion of vitamin K2 market.

Regional Overview

The report provides vitamin K2 market insights for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The strong demand for functional foods and dietary supplements in North America is the main factor driving the region's dominance of the global market. The widespread use of vitamin K2 supplements has been facilitated by the high level of consumer awareness regarding health and wellness, particularly as it relates to cardiovascular and bone health. Furthermore, the growing incidence of osteoporosis and other bone-related disorders, along with the existence of established pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, have driven market expansion in North America.

Due to growing awareness of the health benefits of vitamin K2, especially in relation to cardiovascular and bone health, Europe accounts for a sizable portion of the global vitamin K2 market revenue. Given that osteoporosis and other bone-related conditions are more common in older adults, Europe's aging population is a significant contributing factor. The demand for vitamin K2 supplements is highest in nations like Germany, the UK, and France, particularly in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Furthermore, Europe has strict laws controlling the safety and quality of dietary supplements, which guarantees consumer confidence and propels market expansion.

Recent Progress in Vitamin K2 Market

May 2023: With the goal of improving availability and supply to markets across the globe, NattoPharma announced that it would be increasing its production capacity to meet the growing demand for MK-7.

June 2022: in order to increase its market share in the functional foods industry, Kappa Bioscience and Balchem announced a collaboration to integrate their Vitamin K2 into a new line of fortified dairy products.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vitamin-k2-market/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Vitamin K2 Market Segmentation

By Product Type Outlook

MK-4 & Combination Drugs

MK-7 Drugs

By Source Outlook

Natural

Synthetic

By Form Outlook

Capsules & Tablets

Powder

Oil

By Application Outlook

Food & Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Browse More Research Reports:

SGLT2 Inhibitors Market

Sports Medicine Market

Ultrasound Transducer Market

North America SGLT2 Inhibitors Market

Injection Pen Market

Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter