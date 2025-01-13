[Latest] Global HVAC Maintenance Service Market Size/Share Worth USD 1,55,630.9 Million by 2033 at a 6.57% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “HVAC Maintenance Service Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Heating, Ventilation, Cooling), By Service (Repair, Upgrade/Replacement, Maintenance, Consulting), By Product (Air Handling Units, AC System, Air purifier, Heat Pump, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global HVAC Maintenance Services Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 77,670 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 78,998 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,55,630.9 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.57% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

HVAC Maintenance Services Market: Overview

HVAC Maintenance Services include various types of services such as repair, upgrade, maintenance, and consulting. The growing emphasis on energy-saving solutions and stringent government regulations are mainly driving the market growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Various factors, such as growing adaption of HVAC systems in residential construction, rapidly expanding end user industries, growing disposable income, supportive government policies and incentives for HVAC systems, growing demand for improved indoor and outdoor air, increasing investment in construction activities, and advancements in HVAC systems, are mainly driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, factors such as the swift evolution of smart HVAC systems, the growing incorporation of emerging technologies such as AI and IOT in HVAC systems, and increasing temperatures across the globe due to global warming and climate change are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of maintenance due to fluctuation in raw material prices, lack of awareness about HVAC systems in many developing countries, increasing carbon and greenhouse gas emissions, and the energy crisis are some of the factors restraining the market’s growth.

Growing technological advances in HVAC systems, increasing collaboration between third-party services providers and HVAC system manufacturers, and increasing incorporation of the Internet of Things in HVAC systems are some of the factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The key trends observed in the market include growing demand for next-generation based automated HVAC systems solutions for heating and cooling, which is expected to drive the demand for HVAC maintenance services during the forecast period.

The global HVAC Maintenance Services market is segmented by type, product, service, application, and region. By type, heating type is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for heating-type HVAC equipment in commercial and residential construction applications.

Various factors, such as the growing emphasis on energy efficiency solutions, rapidly expanding end-user applications, and the lower cost of heating-type HVAC maintenance equipment, are mainly driving the market growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The cooling segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing installation of ACs due to increasing global temperatures. Various factors, such as the increasing prevalence of pandemics and chronic diseases, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have increased the importance of clean air, which in turn boosted the demand for ACs during the forecast period.

By application, the Commercial segment dominated the global HVAC maintenance services during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding commercial construction industry across the globe. Additionally, growing establishments of various commercial buildings such as shopping malls, airports, hotels, big restaurants, theatres, and other service sector companies are expected to increase the installation of HVAC equipment, thereby driving the market growth of this segment.

The residential application segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing installation of ACs in residential constructions. Furthermore, growing disposable income, increasing urbanisation, and growing awareness about energy efficiency are some of the factors propelling the market growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 78,998 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 1,55,630.9 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 77,670 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.57% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Service, Product, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(Please note that the sample of the HVAC Maintenance Services report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)









CMI has comprehensively analyzed the HVAC Maintenance Services market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth market scenario. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period have been duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global HVAC Maintenance Services industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, market giants, and niche players, who are studied and analyzed extensively with respect to their strengths, weaknesses, and value-adding prospects. In addition, this report covers key players’ profiles, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, and new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

HVAC Maintenance Services Market: Regional Analysis

By Region, global HVAC Maintenance Services market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all of these, Asia Pacific held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period.

Rapidly expanding end-user industries, growing population, changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income, and increasing temperature due to climate change impact are some factors boosting the installation of HVAC equipment in this region, thereby driving the demand for HVAC maintenance services during the forecast period. Key countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN and Australia are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

China held the highest market share in this region and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the availability of leading HVAC system manufacturers. Growing disposable income, skilled labor availability, and investment in residential and commercial construction activities mainly drive the market growth of China’s HVAC maintenance services during the forecast period.

India is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing installation of HVAC equipment in the country and the growing manufacturing facilities of HVAC systems in India.

North America held the second-largest market share in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growing installation of ACs in residential and commercial apartments across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is mainly driving the market growth of this region.

Furthermore, stringent regulations regarding greenhouse emissions, an increasing focus on sustainability, and growing environmental awareness are some of the factors expected to drive the demand for HVAC systems in this region, thereby driving the demand for HVAC maintenance services during the forecast period.

Europe region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Various factors, such as the European Union’s stringent regulations about energy efficiency, increasing adoption of intelligent and innovative building technologies, supportive regulatory policies, and growing renovation of constructions, increase the installation of HVAC systems, thereby driving the demand for HVAC maintenance during the forecast period. Key countries such as France, the U.K., Germany, Russia, the Netherlands, and Spain are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

Browse the full “HVAC Maintenance Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Heating, Ventilation, Cooling), By Service (Repair, Upgrade/Replacement, Maintenance, Consulting), By Product (Air Handling Units, AC System, Air purifier, Heat Pump, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/hvac-maintenance-services-market/





List of the prominent players in the HVAC Maintenance Services Market:

Carrier Corporation

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Group

Johnson Controls

Daikin

Electromechanical Maintenance Services

Bradbury Brothers Cooling Heating Plumbing & Electrical

AAA Filter Service

MG Cooling Solutions

Carolina Filters Inc.

LG Service & Maintenance

Systemair Manufacturing

Johnson Controls

Zehnder

Ostberg

Others

The HVAC Maintenance Services Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Heating

Ventilation

Cooling

By Service

Repair

Upgrade/Replacement

Maintenance

Consulting

By Product

Air Handling Units

AC System

Air purifier

Heat Pump

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

