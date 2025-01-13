Discover World-Class Medical Tourism in Jeju with VIP Plastic Surgery

JEJU, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Korea continues to strengthen its reputation as a global leader in medical tourism, attracting over 600,000 international patients in 2023. Combining advanced technology, highly skilled surgeons, and competitive prices, the country is particularly renowned for its expertise in cosmetic procedures. Jeju Island, a visa-free destination for most foreign passport holders, is emerging as a top choice for patients seeking world-class plastic surgery services.

Recent data from the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) shows a 40% increase in international patients seeking medical procedures in South Korea over the past five years. This growth is attributed to the nation’s excellence in plastic surgery and its robust medical tourism infrastructure that simplifies the entire process—from consultation to recovery.

VIP Plastic Surgery: Redefining Patient Care





VIP Plastic Surgery Korea, located in the heart of Jeju, offers a comprehensive, all-inclusive experience for international patients. Led by Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Myung Ju Lee, M.D., Ph.D., the clinic specializes in facial contouring, body sculpting, and advanced rhinoplasty techniques, delivering natural and lasting results.

Patients at VIP benefit from private accommodations within the building, attentive nursing care, personalized anti-swelling treatments, and recovery-focused nutrition plans prepared by an in-house chef. The clinic also provides seamless airport pick-up services to ensure stress-free travel. Specialized aftercare programs and consultations ensure every patient receives the highest level of support during recovery.

“Our goal is to combine surgical precision with a healing environment,” said Dr. Lee. “Jeju provides the perfect setting for recovery, and our patients leave with not only outstanding results but also unforgettable experiences.”

Jeju’s Unique Appeal

Jeju’s visa-free policy and breathtaking landscapes make it an attractive destination for medical tourists. Visitors can focus on recovery while enjoying the island’s natural beauty, cultural landmarks, and serene atmosphere. With a growing reputation as a medical tourism hub, Jeju is poised to welcome even more international patients in the coming years.

Global Expertise and Recognition

Dr. Lee’s expertise in techniques like deep plane facelifts and rib cartilage rhinoplasty has earned international acclaim. His dedication to using autologous tissues for natural-looking outcomes highlights VIP Plastic Surgery’s commitment to patient satisfaction and innovation.

For more information, visit www.vippskorea.com or contact:

Media Inquiries:

Jessica Rhee / Manager

VIP Plastic Surgery Korea

Phone: +82 64-713-1007

Email: info@vipps.kr

Website: www.vippskorea.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vipps.kr/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwzTySsHBWPbyJLuooqXV_g

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f52a805c-55fe-4e09-9104-dd1541ed1420