New Megatrends Report Unveils the Forces Shaping Consumer Behavior in Japan

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends in Japan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour. It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in Japan.



The Megatrends in Japan report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Megatrends market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Scope Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt The drivers shaping consumer behaviour Megatrends framework Busy lifestyles make digital innovations and convenience a priority

Convenience Kao's laundry care innovations prioritise both efficacy and user convenience Consumers seek ways to make life easier Japanese employees strive for a better work-life balance The possibility to buy on-the-spot appeals to older shoppers Online shoppers enjoy the convenience of ordering from anywhere at anytime Younger generations turn to more convenient meal solutions

Digital living 7-Eleven deploys world's first smart vision sensors to monitor interactions with in-store ads Japanese youth are keen gamers Consumers pay greater attention to data privacy Younger consumers prefer online anonymity Friends and family remain the first port of call for recommendations Consumers expect a greater amount of online activity in future

Diversity and inclusion Hitachi rewards diversity by boosting pay and ratings for inclusivity advocates Japanese remain socially conservative Consumers are largely disengaged from politics Most are not comfortable with openly expressing their identity Japanese consumers tend to be less connected to brand values than their global peers

Experience more Virtual Roblox metaverse and app promote Tokyo as a tourist destination Japan's experience economy continues to develop High-quality dining is highly important to travellers Older consumers are the most likely to seek out tailored experiences

Personalisation Burger King unveils new Whopper incorporating traditional Japanese ingredients Internet users are protective of their personal data Consumers shy away from expressing their individuality

Premiumisation Panasonic launches smart rice cooker that can measure rice and water by itself Japanese shoppers remain price-sensitive Baby Boomers are the most confident in their investments Taste is the most important aspect for food buyers

Pursuit of value NTT Docomo's d Point loyalty scheme can now be used on Amazon Japan Gen X are the most frugal cohort Most are worried about rising living costs Shoppers continue to eschew used items Young people are the most likely to support the circular economy

Shopper reinvented Beauty platform @Cosme blends in-store and digital shopping experiences Celebrity endorsement holds sway among younger consumers Consumers enjoy a mix of offline and online shopping Social commerce is still in its infancy Gen Z engage the most with brands on social media

Sustainable living Suntory starts using PET bottles made from used cooking oil Japanese show relatively little concern about climate change Support for ethical buying practices is still low Cutting down on food waste is the most pressing environmental concern Political discussion continues to defy social norms Recyclability is considered the most important sustainable packaging feature

Wellness Megmilk Snow Brand unlocks added value of milk products with functional ingredients Massage remains the most popular way to beat stress Japanese take a growing interest in holistic wellness Consumers pay attention to health and safety Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rupn77

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.