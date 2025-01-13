Nylon's Sustainable Transformation: Bio-Based and Recycled Fibers Take Center Stage in Performance Apparel

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Markets for Nylon in Performance Apparel: A Future Based on Bio-Based and Recycled Materials?" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report "Markets for Nylon in Performance Apparel: A Future Based on Bio-Based and Recycled Materials?" examines the evolving role of nylon in performance apparel, highlighting the increasing adoption of bio-based and recycled materials

Nylon fibre is widely used in a number of performance apparel applications, including protective clothing, sportswear and swimwear, because it boasts several desirable qualities - not least durability, easy washability, quick drying time, shrink resistance, stretch and wrinkle resistance. Notably, the production of recycled nylon is growing and several manufacturers have developed processes for producing nylon fibres from recycled waste. Furthermore, many more processes are in development, and recycled fibres are increasingly being used in the manufacture of high-end fabric and clothing collections.

Aquafil, for example, is processing used carpets and discarded fishing nets to produce Econyl - which has featured in collections from Burberry, and Gucci and The North Face. Also, Aquafil has formed a partnership with Geno to produce 100% renewable bio-based nylon.

BASF is chemically processing used tyres to produce feedstock for the production of its Ultramid Ccycled nylon, and this, in turn, is being used by Fulgar in the manufacture of its Q-Cycle yarn. Samsara Eco has developed an enzymatic recycling method and has formed a partnership with Nilit to construct a textile-to-textile recycling plant in South-East Asia.

Syntetica has developed a novel depolymerisation process, and Asahi Kasei and Microwave Chemical are looking to commercialise a new chemical recycling process which uses microwave technology. Toray, for its part, has developed a 100% bio-based polyamide 510 variant called Ecodear N510, and it has also developed the world's first 100% bio-based adipic acid made from sugars derived from inedible biomass. Polartec, meanwhile, is using a renewable bio-based nylon fibre called Biolon in the manufacture of a number of its fabrics and membranes.



Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

Nylon 6 and nylon 6.6 compared

PROPERTIES AND APPLICATIONS OF NYLON IN PERFORMANCE APPAREL

Blends of nylon with other fibres

NYLON FIBRE PRODUCTION, COMPANIES AND BRANDS

Companies and brands

Expansions

Recycled nylon fibre production Standards for evaluating recycled nylon

Bio-based nylon fibre production

Potential for growth in production and consumption of bio-based and recycled nylon

BIO-BASED AND RECYCLED NYLON

Aquafil: Econyl

Aquafil and Genomatica (Geno): bio-nylon 6

lululemon and Genomatica (Geno): lower environmental impact bio-based nylon

BASF: Ultramid Ccycled

Fulgar: Q-Cycle

Samsara Eco and Nilit: nylon 6.6 polymer from textile-to-textile recycling

Nilit: Sensil Flow

Syntetica: depolymerisation

Asahi Kasei and Microwave Chemical: microwave recycling

Domo: Nyleo

Toray Industries: Ecodear N510

Toray Industries: bio-based adipic acid Accelerating commercial biomass adipic acid production



NOTABLE RECENT NYLON FABRIC AND GARMENT LAUNCHES

Pertex and Bureo: fabrics made with NetPlus

Teijin Frontier: Microft MX hybrid nylon and polyester

Aquafil Econyl yarn, Gucci and The North Face: The North Face x Gucci collection

Aquafil Econyl yarn and Burberry: ReBurberry Edit

Invista: Cordura re/cor RN66

Polartec: Power Shield and Power Stretch Pro fabrics and membranes containing Biolon

Invista and Royal Marines Commandos: uniforms made from Cordura Nyco

Carhartt and Cordura: Yukon Extremes collection

Carrington Textiles: Spartan HT Flex Lite

Companies Featured

Aquafil

Burberry

Gucci

The North Face

Geno (Genomatica)

BASF

Fulgar

Samsara Eco

Nilit

Syntetica

Asahi Kasei

Microwave Chemical

Toray Industries

Polartec

lululemon

Domo

Pertex

Bureo

Teijin Frontier

Invista

Royal Marines Commandos

Carhartt

Carrington Textiles

