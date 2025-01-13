United Kingdom Wind Farms Database 2025: Onshore/Offshore Breakdown by Planned, Approved, Under Construction, and Operationa

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The database is a collection of 1381 entries that chronicles the United Kingdom's rapid expansion in harnessing wind energy.

Showcasing an impressive assembly of operational, under construction, planned, and approved wind farms, the information epitomizes the nation's commitment to sustainable growth and green energy reliance. Onshore ventures in the database account for a total capacity of 17.01 GW while offshore projects underscore an extraordinary potential with 94.39 GW.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 35 entries (1,49 GW)

Operational: 1172 entries (15,51 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 73 entries (60,34 GW)

Approved: 13 entries (11,68 GW)

Under construction: 7 entries (7,64 GW)

Operational: 55 entries (14,73 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aw3tnj

