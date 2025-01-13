USA Wind Farms Database 2025: 2,267 Wind Farm Entries - Breakdown by Onshore/Offshore - Operational, Planned, Approved, Under Construction

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In light of the rapid evolution within the renewable energy industry, a robust and comprehensive database has recently been compiled to reflect the considerable growth of wind farms across the United States. This database comprises a total of 2,267 wind farm entries, signaling a significant milestone in the onshore and offshore wind energy markets. Thisrepresents 157,87 GW onshore and 66,24 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 36 entries (8,07 GW)
  • Operational: 2000 entries (149,8 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 49 entries (59,05 GW)
  • Approved: 6 entries (4,58 GW)
  • Under construction: 3 entries (2,43 GW)
  • Operational: 4 entries (0,17 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oo0vet

