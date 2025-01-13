USA Wind Farms Database 2025: 2,267 Wind Farm Entries - Breakdown by Onshore/Offshore - Operational, Planned, Approved, Under Construction

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In light of the rapid evolution within the renewable energy industry, a robust and comprehensive database has recently been compiled to reflect the considerable growth of wind farms across the United States. This database comprises a total of 2,267 wind farm entries, signaling a significant milestone in the onshore and offshore wind energy markets. Thisrepresents 157,87 GW onshore and 66,24 GW offshore.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 36 entries (8,07 GW)

Operational: 2000 entries (149,8 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 49 entries (59,05 GW)

Approved: 6 entries (4,58 GW)

Under construction: 3 entries (2,43 GW)

Operational: 4 entries (0,17 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oo0vet

