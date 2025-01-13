USA Wind Farms Database 2025: 2,267 Wind Farm Entries - Breakdown by Onshore/Offshore - Operational, Planned, Approved, Under Construction

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In light of the rapid evolution within the renewable energy industry, a robust and comprehensive database has recently been compiled to reflect the considerable growth of wind farms across the United States. This database comprises a total of 2,267 wind farm entries, signaling a significant milestone in the onshore and offshore wind energy markets. Thisrepresents 157,87 GW onshore and 66,24 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 36 entries (8,07 GW)
- Operational: 2000 entries (149,8 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 49 entries (59,05 GW)
- Approved: 6 entries (4,58 GW)
- Under construction: 3 entries (2,43 GW)
- Operational: 4 entries (0,17 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oo0vet
