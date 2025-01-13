Ophthalmic Drugs Global Market Report 2025: Innovations in Retinal Disorders, Glaucoma Drive Global Ophthalmic Medicines Surge

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Drugs Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the ophthalmic drugs market, in terms of value, is forecast to surpass US$35 billion in 2025, with strong revenue growth through to 2035.



The global ophthalmic drugs market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors. Rising incidences of eye-related conditions - such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and dry eye syndrome - are fuelling the demand for advanced pharmaceutical solutions. This trend is further supported by an aging global population and lifestyle changes that increase susceptibility to these conditions, underscoring the need for innovative drug options.

A strong pipeline of new ophthalmic drugs is also bolstering market expansion, as pharmaceutical companies invest substantially in R&D to introduce enhanced and novel treatments. These active developments are set to deliver more targeted and precise therapies, improving treatment options and accelerating market momentum. With sustained innovation and continuous advancements, the global ophthalmic drugs market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory in the coming years.



Topical ophthalmic drugs can cause a variety of side effects, including temporary vision cloudiness, allergic reactions, visual disturbances, and stinging, burning, or itching. Less common but more severe side effects include sudden vision changes, intense headaches, tunnel vision, eye discomfort, pain behind the eyes, and signs of an eye infection, such as swelling and discharge. As a result, adverse effects, particularly those associated with topical steroidal drugs, may limit market growth.



Addressing drug-related side effects in the ophthalmic drugs market, particularly in developing countries, necessitates a comprehensive strategy. This includes increasing healthcare accessibility, developing medical infrastructure, educating patients, reducing counterfeit drug circulation, and enacting stringent regulatory frameworks to ensure the safety and efficacy of ophthalmic treatments. Apellis Pharmaceuticals' drug pegcetacoplan, which was approved by the FDA for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), has raised safety concerns due to instances of intraocular inflammation (IOI), according to the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS). As of April 2023, the ASRS Research and Safety in Therapeutics (ReST) Committee began tracking reports of IOI, some of which resulted in severe retinal vasculitis, occlusive retinal vasculopathy, or vision loss.

On 16th January 2024, a retrospective analysis revealed 14 cases of retinal vasculitis among 13 patients following their first pegcetacoplan injection, with inflammation typically manifesting around 10.5 days after the injection. Notably, retinal veins were more affected than arteries, and 57% of impacted eyes had significant vision acuity (VA) loss, with two cases necessitating enucleation due to severe complications. In addition, 43% of cases showed anterior segment neovascularisation. These findings highlight critical safety issues, emphasising the importance of continuous monitoring and real-world safety analysis of pegcetacoplan in order to better assess and manage associated risks.



The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Ophthalmic Drugs Market 2025 to 2035



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

AbbVie

Alcon

Alimera Sciences

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Bausch + Lomb

Bayer

Breye Therapeutics ApS

EyeBio

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson Services

Nicox

Novaliq

Novartis

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Santen Pharmaceutical Co.

SpliceBio

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Viatris

