The Industry's First Cloud-Free Disposable is Coming: NEXA ULTRA InvisaCloud Edition

HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXA, the rising star of the US vape market, has unveiled its latest innovation, the NEXA ULTRA InvisaCloud Edition, the world’s 1st cloud-free vape device. Inspired by the concept of the invisible cloak from the magical world, this groundbreaking product redefines vaping by making a no-vapor experience possible.

Building on the success of its predecessor, the NEXA ULTRA, which debuted in October 2024 and quickly became a consumer favorite, the InvisaCloud Edition is set to revolutionize the vaping industry with its non-intrusive, versatile design and cutting-edge technology.

Cloud-Free, Non-Intrusive Vaping for Greater Freedom

The NEXA ULTRA InvisaCloud Edition allows for two distinct vaping experiences. Light Inhale produces rich, thick vapor for a satisfying experience. Deep Inhale, hold for three seconds, creates a stealthy, cloud-free effect, offering users a clean, discreet vaping option. This revolutionary feature makes it ideal for a variety of scenarios while vaping without drawing attention.

Sleek Design and Advanced Features

The InvisaCloud Edition retains the sleek, crystal-clear appearance of the original NEXA ULTRA while introducing a host of upgrades:

1. 3D Curved Screen with Dual Modes.

Light Mode displays dynamic graphics with a high-tech aesthetic, featuring blinking circuits and chip designs. Dark Mode provides a calm, minimalist display, showing only essential information like battery level and power mode. Easily switch between modes by holding the button for three seconds.

2. Crystal Tank.

A transparent tank design allows users to effortlessly monitor e-liquid levels.



3. Compact and Comfortable.

The device’s innovative structure offers more puffs in a slimmer design, ensuring a comfortable grip that fits perfectly in hand.



4. Powerful Performance.

The product offers two power modes. Norm Mode delivers an impressive 50,000 puffs. Turbo Mode provides 40,000 puffs for a more intense experience.



5. Five Magical Flavors to Explore

Each flavor of the InvisaCloud is inspired by a unique magical world, turning every puff into an enchanting journey, including Peach Luna, Watermelon Phantom, Mint Mancer, Blue Wizard, Berry Siren. The magical stories behind will be revealed one by one soon. Stay tuned!

The NEXA ULTRA InvisaCloud Edition combines cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and magical flavors to deliver an unparalleled vaping experience. Whether you seek discretion, versatility, or a taste of the extraordinary, this device offers the ultimate in freedom and innovation.

WARNING: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd3755f7-9a46-400e-81f4-8639bb87569e