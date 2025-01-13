North America Data Center Construction Market Forecast to 2030 - Increasing Adoption of Green Data Centers Fuels North America Data Center Construction Market

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Data Center Construction Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - by Types of Construction, Tier Standards, and Industry Verticals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America data center construction market, valued at USD 89 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 165.42 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.





Increasing Adoption of Green Data Centers Fuels North America Data Center Construction Market



A green data center is designed to achieve maximum energy efficiency and decrease the environmental impact. As a result, strategies to reduce carbon footprint are used within the data centers, including the use of low-emission building materials, minimizing carbon footprints, water and waste recycling, and making use of alternative energy technologies. These alternative technologies include heat pumps, photovoltaic, and evaporative cooling. To achieve energy efficiency and control operations costs, several companies, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are already implementing measures to reduce electricity and water usage in the data centers.



Microsoft has made significant investments in renewable energy to power its data centers. The company has also implemented innovative cooling technologies, such as underwater data centers and modular data center designs, to improve energy efficiency and reduce water usage. Furthermore, these companies are installing water-saving cooling devices and energy-efficient equipment in addition to making essential changes in the data center's design.



Although the construction of a green data center is initially expensive, it offers savings on operations, power, and maintenance in the long run. Also, green data centers offer a healthy work environment for the employees. Various companies are launching new green data centers. The increasing adoption of green data centers is anticipated to fuel the North America data center construction market in the coming years.



North America Data Center Construction Market Overview



The data center construction market in North America witnessed continued growth in 2023 which was majorly attributed to the substantial rise in demand and blockchain from cloud providers. In the US, Texas, Austin, North California, and certain areas of San Antonio registered relatively higher cloud activity. However, the overall absorption and demand for data centers in the US and other prominent countries have been derived from the trends of the previous year.



The data center construction market in North America is increasing significantly. For instance, in October 2023, JE Dunn resumed construction on a US$ 800 million Meta data center project in Temple, Texas. Similarly, in April 2023, Equinix announced plans for the construction of a new data center in Montreal, Canada. Also, in November 2023, Vertiv introduced Vertiv SmartMod Max CW, a prefabricated modular data center designed to address the growing demand for rapid deployment of computing across North America.

Thus, the data center construction market in North America is growing with the increasing number of data center launches.



North America Data Center Construction Market Segmentation



The North America data center construction market is segmented based on types of construction, tier standards, industry verticals, and country.

Based on types of construction, the North America data center construction market is segmented into general construction, electrical design, and mechanical design. The electrical design segment held the largest share in 2022.

In terms of tier standards, the North America data center construction market is segmented into tier 1 & tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4. The tier 3 segment held the largest share in 2022.

By industry verticals, the North America data center construction market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, government, education, manufacturing, retail, transportation, media & entertainment, and others. The IT & telecommunication segment held the largest share in 2022.

Based on country, the North America data center construction market is categorized into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the North America data center construction market in 2022.

Rittal GmbH & Co KG, Schneider Electric, DPR Construction Inc, STO Building Group, AECOM, Holder Construction Company, Turner Construction Company and Eaton Corp are some of the leading companies operating in the North America data center construction market.



