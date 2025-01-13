Crown Reminds Shareholders to Vote Ahead of Special Meeting on January 14th

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company”), a leading provider of innovative technology infrastructure solutions that benefit communities and the environment, today issued a reminder to its shareholders to vote ahead of the Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held this Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders are voting on key proposals, including the approval of a reverse stock split, a crucial step to maintain Crown’s Nasdaq listing. The Board of Directors and management strongly recommend voting FOR all proposals, as they are necessary for ensuring Crown's long-term success.

"Approving the proposed reverse stock split is essential to strengthening Crown’s position, to meet listing requirements, attract new investors, and enhance our financial flexibility," said Doug Croxall, CEO and Chairman, Crown. The year ahead holds significant opportunities across all three of our business divisions. Maintaining our Nasdaq listing will enable Crown to meet the growing demand for our innovative technology infrastructure solutions and deliver long-term shareholder value. We appreciate your trust and urge your support in voting for these critical measures.”

Voting Information

Crown strongly encourages shareholders to vote electronically or by phone. To cast your vote, please have your control number ready, which can be found on your proxy card.

Online: visit www.proxyvote.com and follow the online instructions.





visit www.proxyvote.com and follow the online instructions. Phone: call the toll-free number 1-800-690-6903 (available in the U.S. and Canada) and follow the step-by-step instructions.



For additional information or assistance with voting, please contact Crown’s Investor Relations team at ir@crownek.com.

About Crown

Crown (Nasdaq: CRKN) is an innovative infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to benefiting communities and the environment. Comprised of three business divisions, Smart Windows, Fiber Optics, and Water Solutions, Crown is developing and delivering cutting edge solutions that are challenging the status quo and redefining industry standards. For more information, please visit www.crownek.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding future events or Crown’s future financial performance that involve certain contingencies and uncertainties, including those discussed in Crown’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent reports Crown files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, in the sections entitled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” . Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

ir@crownek.com

Public Relations

pr@crownek.com