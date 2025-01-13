|Series
|RIKV 25 0416
|RIKV 25 0820
|Settlement Date
|01/15/2025
|01/15/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|29,935
|23,300
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.918
|/
|8.412
|95.263
|/
|8.249
|Total Number of Bids Received
|18
|27
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|32,435
|25,600
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|15
|24
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|15
|24
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.918
|/
|8.412
|95.263
|/
|8.249
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.982
|/
|8.148
|95.510
|/
|7.799
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.918
|/
|8.412
|95.263
|/
|8.249
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.932
|/
|8.354
|95.331
|/
|8.125
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.982
|/
|8.148
|95.510
|/
|7.799
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.897
|/
|8.498
|95.208
|/
|8.350
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.930
|/
|8.362
|95.322
|/
|8.142
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.08
|1.10
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0416 - RIKV 25 0820
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management