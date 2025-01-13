Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0416 - RIKV 25 0820

Series RIKV 25 0416RIKV 25 0820
Settlement Date 01/15/202501/15/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 29,93523,300
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.918/8.41295.263/8.249
Total Number of Bids Received 1827
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 32,43525,600
Total Number of Successful Bids 1524
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1524
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.918/8.41295.263/8.249
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.982/8.14895.510/7.799
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.918/8.41295.263/8.249
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.932/8.35495.331/8.125
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.982/8.14895.510/7.799
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.897/8.49895.208/8.350
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.930/8.36295.322/8.142
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.081.10