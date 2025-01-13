Hydraulic Hammer Market to Reach US$ 2.64 Billion with CAGR of 5.9% by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR in its new report stated that the global Hydraulic Hammer Market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 1.49 billion in 2024 and is further projected to touch a valuation of US$ 2.64 billion by the end of 2034. Demand is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the projection period (2024 to 2034).

The mining and construction industries are finding hydraulic hammers more appealing and performing better because of recent technological developments. Modern technological innovations such as automatic lubrication systems ensure routine maintenance, reducing wear, and lengthening the life of equipment. Because they create less noise when in operation, hydraulic hammers with noise-reduction capabilities are becoming more popular because they are better suited for urban environments.

To help minimize running costs and environmental effects, several businesses are introducing hydraulic hammers with improved fuel economy and eco-friendly designs. These advancements are leading to an increase in the use of hydraulic hammers in several sectors.

North American region holds a significant market share followed by East Asia because of its strong infrastructure development and building activities. With an emphasis on efficiency and safety, the region benefits from superior technology and innovation in hydraulic systems. Demand for hydraulic hammers is increasing at a faster pace in East Asia because of a rise in infrastructure-related activities.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global market for hydraulic hammers is projected to increase at a 5.9% CAGR between 2024 to 2034.

between 2024 to 2034. East Asia is forecasted to account for 25.7% of the worldwide market share in 2024.

of the worldwide market share in 2024. The North American market is evaluated to generate revenue worth US$ 609 million by 2034.

by 2034. Based on end use, the construction segment is projected to account for 38.1% of revenue share in 2024.

of revenue share in 2024. The market in South Korea is evaluated to touch a valuation of US$ 186.4 million by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. China is estimated to lead with a 46.6% market share of the East Asia market in 2024.

“To create advanced hydraulic hammers that consume less energy and are more durable and efficient, prominent hydraulic hammer manufacturing companies are investing in research and development,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Hydraulic Hammer Market:

Konekesko; Soosan Heavy Industries; Atlas Copco; Nuosen Machinery; John Deere; Sandvik; Everdigm; Rammer; Caterpillar; Indeco; Montabert; Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd.; NPK; Stanley Hydraulics; Volvo; Takeuchi; Breaker Technology Inc.; Miller UK; Furukawa; Hammer Srl; HD Hyundai; Groupe Mecalac S.A.S.; Takeuchi Manufacturing.

Construction Companies Finding Hydraulic Hammers an Ideal Solution:

The utilization of hydraulic hammers is increasing in the construction industry in comparison with others because they are so efficient at breaking and excavating heavy materials including concrete and rock. They are classified as heavy-duty equipment since they quickly eliminate obstacles, which is why several construction companies are finding them to be the ideal choice for tasks such as pouring foundations, preparing sites, and constructing roadways.

Because hydraulic hammers finish projects faster than conventional methods, companies seeking to increase efficiency on building sites are increasingly using them.

Hydraulic Hammer Industry News:

In July 2024, Mecalac, a global pioneer in the development, production, and distribution of small machines for urban work sites, introduced its line of hydraulic breakers, which includes the MB30, MB40, MB50, and MB80 (MB, Mecalac Breaker).

In March 2024, a selection of quiet hydraulic breakers was added by HD Hyundai to their wide range of wheeled and crawler excavators, increasing productivity and versatility. With their wealth of cutting-edge features, the HRB Series hammers produce powerful impact energy and effective performance.

In October 2022, Takeuchi expanded its Takeuchi Attachment Program to include seven versions of sound-suppressed hydraulic hammers, enabling owners of compact track loaders and excavators to get even more out of their equipment.



More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the hydraulic hammer market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (heavy duty, medium duty, light duty), weight (2 to 3 tonnes, 3.1 to 6 tonnes, above 6 tonnes), end use (mining, quarries, construction), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

