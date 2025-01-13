Global Footwear Market to Exceed $570 Billion by 2030 as Casual, Sports, and Sustainable Trends Thrive

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Footwear Market by Product Type (Boots, Sandals & Slippers, Shoes), Material Type (Foam, Leather, Plastic), Age Group, End Use, Gender, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Footwear Market grew from USD 382.90 billion in 2023 to USD 404.61 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.87%, reaching USD 570.98 billion by 2030.

The footwear market, encompassing everything from athletic shoes to luxury heels, is a dynamic segment within the broader fashion industry, subject to continual shifts due to consumer preferences, technological innovations, and economic trends. Within this context, the market's necessity and application have diversified, driving demand from casual wear to specialized sports and orthopedic footwear. Consumers increasingly prioritize comfort, durability, and sustainability, necessitating manufacturers to incorporate advanced materials and eco-friendly production methods, presenting opportunities for brands that invest in these areas. E-commerce expansion and omnichannel retail strategies have further broadened the end-use scope, making footwear accessible to a wider, geographically diverse audience.

Key growth factors include rising disposable incomes, increased health consciousness, and fashion trends influenced by social media, which together spur higher consumption of niche products like athleisure and custom-designed footwear.

Simultaneously, innovative technologies such as 3D printing and AI-driven design processes offer potential opportunities for brands to differentiate and increase profitability. Sustainability remains a potent opportunity yet presents a challenge, requiring significant R&D investment. However, brands that successfully incorporate circular economy principles stand to gain a substantial competitive edge. Limitations include geopolitical tensions affecting supply chains, environmental regulations, and challenges in predicting consumer trends amid rapid technological changes. For businesses, it is crucial to embrace digital transformation, adopting data analytics to refine product offerings and personalized marketing strategies. Firms must also innovate within the largely untapped potential of smart footwear - offering integrated fitness tracking capabilities - which could appeal to tech-savvy consumers.

Furthermore, collaborations with technology companies for enhanced product features or development of proprietary innovations can offer substantial future growth avenues. In conclusion, while the footwear market entails several challenges, including fluctuating raw material costs and evolving regulatory landscapes, targeting sustainability, technological integration, and market responsiveness holds the key to harnessing future opportunities.

Market Dynamics

The market dynamics represent an ever-changing landscape of the Footwear Market by providing actionable insights into factors, including supply and demand levels. Accounting for these factors helps design strategies, make investments, and formulate developments to capitalize on future opportunities. In addition, these factors assist in avoiding potential pitfalls related to political, geographical, technical, social, and economic conditions, highlighting consumer behaviors and influencing manufacturing costs and purchasing decisions.

Market Drivers Globalization and cross-cultural exchange of designs offering consumers wide-ranging footwear styles Environmental consciousness promoting demand for sustainable and eco-friendly footwear Accelerating urban sprawls requiring versatile footwear that transitions from casual to formal settings

Market Restraints Issues related to fluctuations in the prices and supply of raw materials

Market Opportunities Technological advancements for personalized and customizable footwear options Growing potential of eco-friendly footwear that aligns with the growing green movement

Market Challenges Concerns associated with counterfeit goods on brand loyalty and authenticity in the footwear



Recent Developments

Skechers launches exclusive cricket footwear collection to tap into Indian sports market

Skechers launched a cricket footwear collection exclusively in India, capitalizing on the nation's enthusiasm for cricket. This move is likely driven by the booming sportswear market in India and the strategic aim to align with local sports culture. The transaction involves launching and marketing a specialized product, potentially enhancing Skechers' brand visibility and sales.

HEYDUDE partner with Metro Brands to break into the Indian footwear market

HEYDUDE's partnership with Metro Brands Ltd. marks its strategic entry into the Indian footwear market, leveraging Metro's extensive retail network to debut across India. With Metro Brands Ltd.'s experience in introducing international brands, this collaboration aims to establish HEYDUDE as a leading casual footwear brand in India.

YOHO launch hands-free sneakers with BLINC enhancing comfort and convenience in footwear

YOHO launched BLINC, India's first hands-free sneakers that enhance the footwear experience by offering easy wearability and enhanced convenience. This innovative product eliminates the need for using hands to wear or remove the sneakers, responding to the growing consumer demand for more practical and user-friendly footwear solutions.

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Footwear Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

Achilles Corporation

Adidas AG

Allbirds, Inc.

BH Shoe Holdings, Inc. (by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

C. & J. Clark International Ltd.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Crocs, Inc.

ECCO Sko A/S

FILA Holdings Corporation

Geox S.p.A.

Grenson Ltd.

Justin Brands, Inc.

Khadim India Ltd.

Liberty Shoes Limited

Mizuno Corporation

Moonstar Company

Munro & Company, Inc.

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Puma SE

Reebok International Limited

Rocky Brands, Inc.

Salvatore Ferragamo

Santoni

Skechers USA

Tapestry

The Bata Corporation

Totes Isotoner Holdings

Under Armour

VF Corporation

Wolverine World Wide, Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $404.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $570.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

5 Market Insights

Market Dynamics

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

6 Footwear Market, by Product Type

Boots

Sandals & Slippers

Shoes

Casual Shoes

Formal Shoes

Sports Shoes

Specialty Footwear

7 Footwear Market, by Material Type

Foam

Leather

Genuine Leather

Synthetic Leather

Plastic

Rubber

Textile

8 Footwear Market, by Age Group

Adults ( 20 -50)

Infants & Children (0-12)

Seniors ( Above 50)

Teenagers (13-19)

9 Footwear Market, by End Use

Daily Wear

Fashion & Luxury Use

Sports & Fitness

Workplace

10 Footwear Market, by Gender

11 Footwear Market, by Distribution Channel

Offline Channels

Brand Outlets/Franchises

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Channels

Brand-Owned Websites

E-commerce Platforms

12 Americas Footwear Market

13 Asia-Pacific Footwear Market

14 Europe, Middle East & Africa Footwear Market

15 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis, 2023

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023

Strategy Analysis & Recommendation

