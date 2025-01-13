Growth Trends in Europe's $11.4 Billion Commercial Greenhouse Market, 2025-2030 - Germany and Spain Dominate EU Greenhouse Market with Growing Demand for Year-Round Produce

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rapid urbanization and a lack of agricultural land are driving the growth of the EU commercial greenhouse market. The adoption of commercial greenhouses in traditional agriculture has also been pushed by climatic changes, and this trend will spur the market's expansion even further. Additionally, one of the main factors influencing the growth of commercial greenhouses is their ability to produce high yields in comparison to conventional farming methods.

Due to the difficult climatic circumstances, commercial greenhouses maintain a major portion of the market because this type of crop growing is the most popular. Due to their extensive coverage, the greenhouses may have had a localized cooling effect due to the large amount of sunshine that their white roofs reflect. The expansion of these commercial greenhouses is being accelerated by government programs to support greenhouse farming. Countries like Russia are embracing greenhouse farming more and more to implement sustainable farming throughout the nation, which is boosting the growth of commercial greenhouses.



Also, the growing interest in greenhouse organic farming and a rise in farmers' adoption of cutting-edge technology are the main reasons fueling the expansion of the commercial greenhouse business. Many market participants are building the infrastructure for greenhouse systems all around Europe. Some of the driest weather in Europe may be found in the province of Almera in southeast Spain. But because it has easy access to groundwater and lots of sunshine, it has developed into a significant center for greenhouse farming. Almera's greenhouses reportedly encompass more than 40,000 hectares (150 square miles), or almost all of Campo de Dallas, according to the Barcelona Field Study Center. They have also overflowed onto nearby neighbourhoods.



Climate change is disrupting the conventional agricultural system



Climate change is a significant issue for the agriculture sector. Significant climate changes have been noticed worldwide, which results in a lack of production. For example, some of the driest weather in Europe may be found in the province of Almera in southeast Spain. The weather in Spain has also led to a demand for controlled cultivation and a rise in attention to commercial greenhouses due to climate change. In the Provincia de Almeria in Southern Spain, there are greenhouses covering 31,000 hectares of land.

One of the biggest producers of fruits and vegetables in Europe, these facilities generate 3.5 million tonnes of food annually. Almera's greenhouses reportedly encompass more than 40,000 hectares (150 square miles), or almost all of Campo de Dallas, according to the Barcelona Field Study Center. They have also overflowed onto nearby neighborhoods. Further, Major companies are aiming to preserve environmental sustainability, minimize water and energy use, and for this purpose, they are entering into strategic partnerships. For instance, in March 2022, to achieve a 20% increase in production while using 20% less water and energy, the Spanish Grupo Hortofrutcola Paloma extended its greenhouses with Novagric.



What are the geographical trends shaping the European commercial greenhouse market?



By country, the European commercial greenhouse market is divided into Germany, France, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Spain, Russia, and Others. During the forecast period, Germany and Spain are expected to hold considerable market shares due to growing demand for fresh and locally grown produce as greenhouses provide a controlled environment for growing a variety of crops year-round. The UK market is also anticipated to grow at a significant market rate and will hold a market share because of the development of advanced greenhouse technologies which has made it possible for commercial greenhouses to operate more efficiently, increase crop yields, and reduce production costs, making commercial greenhouse farming more attractive and profitable.



