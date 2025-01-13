Breast Cancer Brachytherapy Market Sees $1.88 Billion Opportunity by 2035: Elekta, Varian Medical Systems, and Isoray Dominate the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Cancer Brachytherapy Market by Technology, Product, End User, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.



The global breast cancer brachytherapy market was estimated to be USD 0.901 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will go up due to a number of factors, including the rising incidence of breast cancer, improvements in brachytherapy techniques, the growing preference for less invasive procedures, supportive government funding and initiatives, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets.







The increasing global prevalence of breast cancer significantly drives the growth of the brachytherapy market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, with over 2.3 million new cases reported annually. As Breast Cancer Awareness Month unfolds each October, effective campaigns and advancements in treatment draw attention to this urgent health issue. However, the onset of October 2024 has revealed concerning data, including a new report indicating a spike in breast cancer diagnoses among women under 50. The study projected that more than 310,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2024, with over 42,000 fatalities attributed to the disease. Additionally, a recent poll from BREM highlighted that a third of women are forgoing recommended screenings due to financial concerns. Fortunately, a report from September indicated that despite the rising incidence of cancer diagnoses, survival rates are also improving. Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, biotech developers continue to make strides, with recent market updates from Oncolytics Biotech Inc., Hologic, Inc., Novartis AG, Kazia Therapeutics Limited, and Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of advanced cancer treatment technologies, increasing awareness of breast cancer screening programs, and the presence of leading market players driving innovations in brachytherapy. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of breast cancer, expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing government initiatives to improve cancer care, and growing demand for minimally invasive treatment options in emerging economies like China and India. For instance, Artemis Hospital in Delhi NCR, India, introduced its Brachytherapy program in May 2024, offering patients less invasive, efficient cancer treatment alternatives that improve targeted radiation delivery while reducing harm to healthy tissues.



By technology, the high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global breast cancer brachytherapy market in 2024 owing to the shorter treatment duration, enhanced precision in targeting cancerous tissues, and reduced risk of radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissues. This has made HDR brachytherapy a preferred choice for both patients and healthcare providers. For instance, the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas announced major developments in May 2024, such as an antibody-drug conjugate for breast cancer that showed clinical efficacy and safety. Research on improvements to brachytherapy for efficient treatment options is also still ongoing. Additionally, the low dose rate (LDR) brachytherapy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing preference for continuous, low-intensity radiation that allows for better preservation of healthy tissue and reduced treatment side effects, especially for patients with early-stage breast cancer.



By product, the applicators and afterloaders segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global breast cancer brachytherapy market in 2024 owing to the widespread adoption of these devices in HDR brachytherapy procedures, driven by their ability to deliver precise radiation doses and improve treatment outcomes. For instance, April 2024 USA News Group: According to the American Cancer Society, 2024 will mark a record high of more over 2 million new cases in the United States, making it the first year ever to do so. Six of the ten most prevalent malignancies, including breast cancer, which is the most frequent cancer in women, have witnessed an increase in diagnosis. The World Health Organization estimates that 670,000 people died from breast cancer worldwide in 2022, and that the number of new instances of the disease will rise by 77% by 2050. Each patient may receive treatment that is entirely different from others depending on the features of their tumor. Additionally, the electronic brachytherapy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its innovative, non-isotopic approach that eliminates the need for radioactive isotopes, thus improving safety profiles, simplifying regulatory compliance, and allowing treatments to be conducted in non-shielded rooms.



By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global breast cancer brachytherapy market in 2024 owing to the availability of advanced cancer treatment facilities, skilled healthcare professionals, and comprehensive patient care services that support a higher volume of brachytherapy procedures. For instance, Elekta was able to increase access to brachytherapy and broaden its selection of radiation therapy choices when iCad sold its Xoft brachytherapy division to Elekta in October 2023 for about USD 5.5 million. Additionally, the specialty clinics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising trend of outpatient cancer treatments, shorter wait times, and a growing preference among patients for personalized care in a specialized setting that focuses on breast cancer therapies.



