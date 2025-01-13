Amphista Therapeutics appoints Paul Medeiros as Chief Business Officer

Cambridge, UK, 13 January 2025 – Amphista Therapeutics, a leader in the discovery of next-generation, Targeted, Protein Degradation (TPD) medicines, today announces the appointment of Paul Medeiros as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Paul is a proven biopharma leader, having held executive-level positions in multiple commercial and pre-commercial-stage organizations. With an impressive track record in biopharma strategy, corporate development, and portfolio and product development, he will play a pivotal role in driving Amphista’s next stage of growth. Prior to joining Amphista, Paul was most recently President and CEO of Q-State Biosciences in Cambridge, Massachusetts where he completed sale of the company.

Paul Medeiros, Chief Business Officer of Amphista said: “I am thrilled to join Amphista at this pivotal time in its development as it advances its first Targeted Glue™ into the clinic. The strength of the Company’s proprietary chemistry and its Eclipsys™ platform creates a unique opportunity to advance new mechanisms of therapeutic protein degradation beyond first-generation cereblon and VHL approaches. I look forward to working with my Amphista colleagues to drive the Company’s strategy and to bring important new medicines to patients.”

Antony Mattessich, Chief Executive Officer of Amphista said: “Paul's deep professional capabilities, extensive experience, and keen industry insight, will be central to helping us realise Amphista's full potential. His appointment will help us better leverage our unique postion as the developer of rationally-designed, Targeted Glues™ that do not rely on the first-generation cereblon and VHL approaches to degrade disease causing proteins.”

Paul will be based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

About Amphista Therapeutics

At Amphista Therapeutics, we are focused on transforming the lives of patients with severe diseases, including cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, through the discovery of advanced, next generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) medicines. Amphista applies its proprietary Eclipsys™ platform to generate unique, bifunctional Targeted Glue® therapeutics with a differentiated mechanism and leading drug-like properties. Our portfolio offers the potential to deliver first- and/or best-in-class therapeutics with performance characteristics beyond the limitations of CRBN and VHL-based agents. Amphista was co-founded by Advent Life Sciences and is additionally funded by a premier group of investors including Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Novartis Venture Fund, SV’s Dementia Discovery Fund and Eli Lilly. For more information, please visit: www.amphista.com

Amphista, Eclipsys, Targeted Glue, Targeted Glues and the Amphista logo are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Amphista Therapeutics Limited.

