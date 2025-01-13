Vera Therapeutics Acquires Global Rights to Novel, Next Generation Dual BAFF/APRIL Inhibitor

BRISBANE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced an exclusive license agreement with Stanford University for a novel, next generation fusion protein targeting BAFF and APRIL, known as VT-109, with wide therapeutic potential across the spectrum of B cell mediated diseases.

“This novel approach is part of Vera’s broad lifecycle management strategy to expand and extend our leadership position within B cell modulation, which we believe has the potential to transform how we treat patients suffering from a variety of B cell mediated diseases. We plan to leverage our research, translational medicine, clinical development and commercial expertise to define and advance the potential of this molecule,” said Marshall Fordyce, M.D., Founder and CEO of Vera Therapeutics. “This transaction furthers our commitment to transforming outcomes for patients with grievous autoimmune diseases.”

This agreement will enable Vera to develop and market VT-109 in return for undisclosed upfront and milestone payments.

About Vera

Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunological diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN, also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus (BKV), a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. Vera retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept and MAU868. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters, events or results that may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, VT-109’s potential to transform how patients suffering from B cell mediated diseases are treated and Vera’s plans to advance development of VT-109. Because such statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “plan,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Vera’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the regulatory approval process, results of earlier clinical trials may not be obtained in later clinical trials, preliminary results may not be predictive of topline results, risks and uncertainties associated with Vera’s business in general, the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical events, and the other risks described in Vera’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Vera undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2569

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

MHawtin@lifescicomms.com

